Saudi Arabia will welcome fully vaccinated travelers from today after 17 months





International Travel Update: In good news for international travelers, the government of Saudi Arabia has recently made a major announcement to lift travel restrictions imposed by Covid on fully vaccinated travelers coming from all foreign nations from 1 August 2021 ie . Scroll down for more details.Read Also – Covid Symptoms in Fully Vaccinated Persons Indicating They Are Infected | Everything you need to know The announcement by the government was made on Friday. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (ASK) is apparently opening its borders to travelers 17 months after the Covid-19 pandemic began. Read also – This nation becomes the first to offer the third vaccine against the Covid vaccine for seniors over 60 According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will allow tourists to be fully vaccinated in the country. Also Read – India Extends Suspension on International Passenger Flights Until 31 August. Check Details What are the requirements? According to the latest developments, fully vaccinated travelers will not be required to quarantine if they have an official vaccination certificate along with a negative Covid RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours of departure time. Except this, Times Now quoted the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, “We welcome tourists again and are very happy to welcome the Kingdom guests again after a break due to the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic.” He further added that they are focused on ensuring the safety of visitors to the Kingdom, so that tourists can enjoy exploring the country’s treasures, crucial destinations and other landmarks, and enjoy unique tourist experiences. International flights between Saudi Arabia and India? On Wednesday, KAS announced a strict three-year travel ban and severe penalties for citizens visiting countries on the Covid-19 country red list, which includes India. “Travel to Prohibited Countries is a clear violation of COVID-19-related travel restrictions and updated Kingdom guidelines,” Gulf News reported, citing a report from the state SPA. For the uninitiated, the other countries on the red list are the United Arab Emirates, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus and Vietnam.

