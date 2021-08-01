Jacinda Ardern apologizes for 70s immigration crackdown on Pacific islandExBulletin





Mark Mitchell / AP Beginning in 1974, New Zealand police armed with dogs woke up Pacific Islanders suspected of exceeding visas at dawn, pushed them into police vans for questioning, then frequently deported and placed their children in state care homes. The early morning operation became known as the “Dawn Raids.” Nearly 50 years later, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday formally apologized for those raids and the continuing injury they caused. Ardern expressed the government’s “grief, remorse and regret” for the raids. New Zealand welcomed thousands of islands in the Pacific after World War II to help fill labor shortages. There were more than 65,000 Pacific islands in the country 1976. But an economic crisis later caused unemployment to rise, and immigrants were blamed. Along with raids on homes, workplaces, schools and places of worship, police targeted non-white New Zealanders forcing them to carry a passport at all times. The Pacific Islands were disproportionately affected by the raids, although most of the visa waivers were from Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Ardern says the raids have caused lasting pain “It remains vividly preserved in the memory of those who were directly affected, it lives in the breakdown of trust and confidence in the authorities and it lives in the unresolved grievances of the Pacific communities where these events took place and which to this day they have gone unaddressed,” said Ardern at a gathering of affected families in Auckland as they wiped away tears. The Pacific Islands in the country still “suffer from wounds” from discriminatory policies, Ardern said. She said she hopes the pardon will bring a much-needed closure to New Zealand’s Pacific island communities. Ardern was wearing a large white mattress woven into a traditional Samoan ifoga ceremony where people apologize. A pardon gesture was then removed from members of the Pacific community. The victims talked about their trauma New Zealand Minister for the Peoples of the Pacific, Aupito William Sio, born in Samoa, was a victim of Dawn Raids as a teenager. He said the day of the raid remains etched in his memory. “Having someone knock on the door in the early hours, flashlight on your face, disrespecting the homeowner, with an Alsatian dog bloated in the mouth that wants to enter … is quite traumatic,” he said. said in June Immigration policy sparked outrage from religious, political, and civic groups until it was finally stopped by the 1980s. report it was found that while the peoples of the Pacific made up approximately one-third of the persons exceeded, they represented 86% of the prosecutions. Over the same period, overpayed persons from the United States and the United Kingdom, who also accounted for approximately one-third of the overpaid persons, accounted for only 5% of prosecutions. Tongan Princess Mele Siuilikutapu tearfully applauded the New Zealand government’s attempt to address the “inhuman and unjust” treatment of its people. it called forgiveness “a dawn for my community.” “This is part of the deeper and longer conversations and one of the gifts offered tonight is a comprehensive history of Dawn Raids and we aim to ensure that our Pacific communities have the opportunity to come forward to tell their stories. , “Sio said after forgiveness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/01/1023462928/new-zealand-apologizes-for-1970s-immigration-raids-that-targeted-pacific-islande

