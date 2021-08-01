Belarusian runner seeks help from IOC after she says she was taken to the airport against her will

Belarusian runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday to get involved in her case after she said she had left the national team and been sent to Tokyo airport against her wishes for her criticism of national coaches.

“I am asking for help from the International Olympic Committee,” Tsimanouskaya, 24, said in a video posted on the Telegram channel of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation, a group that supports imprisoned athletes or puts aside their political views.

“There is pressure against me. They are trying to get me out of the country without my permission. I am asking the IOC to get involved.”

The IOC said it had spoken to Tsimanouskaya and that she was accompanied by a Tokyo 2020 organizer at the airport.

“She has told us she feels safe,” the IOC said in a tweet. He added that the IOC and Tokyo 2020 will continue their talks with Tsimanouskaya and the authorities “to determine the next steps in the coming days”.

Tsimanouskaya ran the women’s 100m at Friday and was scheduled to run at 200m on Monday, along with the 4×400-meter on Thursday.

Earlier, Tsimanouskaya told Reuters that she had no plans to return to her country and that she had sought the protection of Japanese police at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, so she would not have to board the flight.

“I will not return to Belarus,” she told Reuters in a Telegram message.

The Belarus Olympic Committee said in a statement that the coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on the advice of doctors for “her emotional, psychological state”. A request for additional comment was not immediately responded to.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, said the training staff had come to her room on Sunday and told her to pick up the package. She said she was taken to the airport by representatives of the Belarus Olympic team.

She said she was fired from the team due to “the fact that I spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches”.

Added to the relay suddenly

Tsimanouskaya had previously complained that she had been put on the 4x400m relay after some team members were found unfit to compete in the Olympics because they had not passed a sufficient amount of doping tests.

“Some of our girls did not fly here to compete in the 4x400m relay because they did not have enough doping tests,” Tsimanouskaya told Reuters from the airport.

“And the coach added me to the relay without my knowledge. I spoke about it publicly. The coach came to me and said he had an order from above to remove me.”

A Reuters photographer witnessed the athlete standing next to the Japanese police.

“I think I’m sure,” she said. “I’m with the police.”

A police officer at Haneda Airport said they were with a female Olympic athlete from Belarus at Terminal 3.

A source at the Belarus Solidarity Foundations, Tsimanouskaya said, planned to seek asylum in Germany or Austria on Monday.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has asked the IOC to take up the issue of the athlete.

“Grateful to #IOC for reacting quickly to the situation with Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsymanouskaya. She has the right to international protection and to continue participating in the @Olympics,” Tikhanovskayatweet said.

“It is also crucial to investigate Belarus ‘NOC violations of athletes’ rights.”

Lukashenko holds tight grip on the country

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held tight grip on Belarus, a former Soviet state, since 1994. In the face of mass street protests last year over what his opponents called rigged elections, he ordered a crackdown on protesters. violent protests. Lukashenko denies allegations of vote rigging.

Unusually in a country where elite athletes often rely on government funds, some prominent Belarusian athletes joined the protests. Several were jailed, including Olympic basketball player Yelena Leuchanka and ten-year-old athlete Andrei Krauchanka.

Others lost their state employment or were expelled from national opposition support teams.

During the Cold War, many athletes and cultural figures left the Soviet Union and its satellite states during competitions or tournaments abroad. But the freedom of travel that came with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 without the need for such dramatic acts diminished.