International
Belarusian runner seeks help from IOC after she says she was taken to the airport against her will
Belarusian runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday to get involved in her case after she said she had left the national team and been sent to Tokyo airport against her wishes for her criticism of national coaches.
“I am asking for help from the International Olympic Committee,” Tsimanouskaya, 24, said in a video posted on the Telegram channel of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation, a group that supports imprisoned athletes or puts aside their political views.
“There is pressure against me. They are trying to get me out of the country without my permission. I am asking the IOC to get involved.”
The IOC said it had spoken to Tsimanouskaya and that she was accompanied by a Tokyo 2020 organizer at the airport.
“She has told us she feels safe,” the IOC said in a tweet. He added that the IOC and Tokyo 2020 will continue their talks with Tsimanouskaya and the authorities “to determine the next steps in the coming days”.
The IOC and Tokyo 2020 spoke live tonight with Krystsina Tsymanouskaya. She is with authorities at Haneda Airport and is currently accompanied by a Tokyo 2020 staff member. She has told us she feels safe. / 1
Tsimanouskaya ran the women’s 100m at Friday and was scheduled to run at 200m on Monday, along with the 4×400-meter on Thursday.
Find live broadcasts, top videos to watch, breaking news and more in a perfect Olympic package. Following the Canada Team has never been easier or more exciting.
More from Tokyo 2020
Earlier, Tsimanouskaya told Reuters that she had no plans to return to her country and that she had sought the protection of Japanese police at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, so she would not have to board the flight.
“I will not return to Belarus,” she told Reuters in a Telegram message.
The Belarus Olympic Committee said in a statement that the coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on the advice of doctors for “her emotional, psychological state”. A request for additional comment was not immediately responded to.
Tsimanouskaya, 24, said the training staff had come to her room on Sunday and told her to pick up the package. She said she was taken to the airport by representatives of the Belarus Olympic team.
She said she was fired from the team due to “the fact that I spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches”.
Added to the relay suddenly
Tsimanouskaya had previously complained that she had been put on the 4x400m relay after some team members were found unfit to compete in the Olympics because they had not passed a sufficient amount of doping tests.
“Some of our girls did not fly here to compete in the 4x400m relay because they did not have enough doping tests,” Tsimanouskaya told Reuters from the airport.
“And the coach added me to the relay without my knowledge. I spoke about it publicly. The coach came to me and said he had an order from above to remove me.”
A Reuters photographer witnessed the athlete standing next to the Japanese police.
“I think I’m sure,” she said. “I’m with the police.”
A police officer at Haneda Airport said they were with a female Olympic athlete from Belarus at Terminal 3.
A source at the Belarus Solidarity Foundations, Tsimanouskaya said, planned to seek asylum in Germany or Austria on Monday.
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has asked the IOC to take up the issue of the athlete.
“Grateful to #IOC for reacting quickly to the situation with Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsymanouskaya. She has the right to international protection and to continue participating in the @Olympics,” Tikhanovskayatweet said.
“It is also crucial to investigate Belarus ‘NOC violations of athletes’ rights.”
Grateful for #IOC for quick reaction to the situation with Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsymanouskaya. She has the right to international protection and to continue participating in @Olimpiada. It is also crucial to investigate Belarus ‘NOC violations of athletes’ rights. pic.twitter.com/QQHuhgcYqs
Lukashenko holds tight grip on the country
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held tight grip on Belarus, a former Soviet state, since 1994. In the face of mass street protests last year over what his opponents called rigged elections, he ordered a crackdown on protesters. violent protests. Lukashenko denies allegations of vote rigging.
Unusually in a country where elite athletes often rely on government funds, some prominent Belarusian athletes joined the protests. Several were jailed, including Olympic basketball player Yelena Leuchanka and ten-year-old athlete Andrei Krauchanka.
Others lost their state employment or were expelled from national opposition support teams.
During the Cold War, many athletes and cultural figures left the Soviet Union and its satellite states during competitions or tournaments abroad. But the freedom of travel that came with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 without the need for such dramatic acts diminished.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics/summer/trackandfield/belarusian-athlete-taken-to-airport-tokyo-2020-1.6126068
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]