Top 10 world news: Irresponsible Western media, PV Sindhu at the Tokyo Olympics and more, World News





like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns in an internal letter that Delta variants of COVID-19 is more deadly and can also be transmitted by vaccinated people, a White House official, Ben Wakana came out on Twitter to call western media for not mentioning an important point when quoting the CDC warning. Meanwhile, in Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals after winning a bronze medal on Sunday. At the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao of China for bronze medals. Click on the titles to read more ‘Irresponsible’: White House official calls on Western media for missing facts A White House official wrote on Twitter to criticize the Western media for failing to mention an important point when quoting the CDC warning about the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Tokyo Olympics: Another medal for India, PV Sindhu fights with China He to win bronze PV Sindhu is positioned in seventh place while He Bingjiao is placed in ninth place in the World Rankings. Finally, the Afghan government sends reinforcements to Herat as fighting intensifies The Afghan government deployed more troops to Herat on Sunday, a day after Taliban militants made progress in the city center. ‘Underwater’: Polls suggest Kamala Harris the least popular vice president since the 1970s U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the least-popular vice president since the 1970s after less than six months in the White House. Iran denies Israeli allegations of ship attack, calls them ‘baseless’ Iran has vehemently denied claims by the Israeli foreign ministry that the attack on an Israeli tanker in which a British and a Romanian were killed was from the Islamic Republic. ‘Serious act of hatred’: Israeli PM denounces painting of swastikas in synagogues Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister of Israel, has condemned an act of vandalism where two swastikas were painted in a synagogue near the town of Bnei Brak and called it an “act of hatred”. Pakistani foreign minister says Taliban will not allow Daesh to resurrect in Afghanistan Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference that the Afghan Taliban would not allow DEASH militants into their country. Afghan forces are capable of fighting Daesh, he said. Donald Trump attacks the Justice Department for releasing records Former US President Donald Trump has defended his comments before senior Justice Department (DD) officials saying the 2020 US election was full of corruption. The Egyptian army says 89 insurgents were killed in troubled Sinai Egyptian military officials announced Sunday that their forces killed 89 suspected insurgents in North Sinai, a region where a branch of Islamic State groups has been active for nearly a decade. New Zealand Ardern apologizes to Pacific community for 1970s ‘dawn’ immigration attacks New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern apologized darkly to the Pacific community for the motivated racial attacks that took place in the 1970s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-irresponsible-western-media-pv-sindhu-at-tokyo-olympics-and-more-402264 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos