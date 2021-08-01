International
Antetokounmpo has something to say when he returns to Greece | World News
ATHINS, Greece (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo definitely had something to declare on his triumphant return to Greece on Sunday.
The NBA star carried the Larry OBrien Trophy with him to Athens International Airport and said he hopes to win more titles with the Milwaukee Bucks.
“We are happy to be back and to be able to bring the trophy with us,” Antetokounmpo told a news conference at the airport.
The 26-year-old Greek Freak sat next to the brilliant NBA Championship trophy, along with his NBA Finals MVP award and his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, 29, who also plays for the Bucks.
We had to go through a long process (to bring the trophy to Greece), said Giannis Antetokounmpo. We do not know how many days we will stay, but we will take it with us to the places where we grew up, to Sepolia and Zografou.
Sepolia is the neighborhood of Athens where the Antetokounmpo brothers grew up. Zografou is the outskirts of Athens where Giannis began his basketball career at a local club, Filathlitikos.
Antetokounmpo has always returned to Sepolia, where he has kept in touch with those few people who at the time openly welcomed the children of poor African immigrants from Nigeria. Thanasis and Giannis were born in Greece in 1992 and 1994, respectively their younger brothers, Costas and Alex, but accepting as Greeks was not always easy.
The Antetokounmpo brothers plan to return to Sepolia during their current voyage to show trophies to local children, who, like many other young and old Greeks, now infuriate them. Sidomos Giannis.
Antetokounmpo said the event will benefit children, not the media. He and his brother will also play some basketball on an open local court, though his opponents should not worry too much.
I will play as long as my knee can hold me … not much, said Antetokounmpo, adding that children who want to participate should wear masks.
Asked about his first title, Antetokounmpo said the celebration did not last long. I want to live this again with another title. To continue to improve, stay hungry, stay victorious and live such moments with Milwaukee and the Greek national team. This sense of victory is problematic.
Antetokounmpo added that part of his desire to win is because I am a people I like. I want to win for (son) Liam, my mother, my family, my friends, for Greece.
I could win the next title next year, or three years from now. But even if I never win another title in my life, I will still be fine, because that would have been God’s plan.
Giannis and Thanasis are not the first Antetokounmpos to win an NBA championship. Little brother Costas, 23, made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, although his contribution was limited. Costas will play next season with French club Villeurbanne.
After a brief stay in Greece, Giannis will return to the United States, where his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, is expecting their second child later in August.
