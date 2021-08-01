NSW is adapting its COVID vaccine strategy. Should we divert vaccines there as well?

People in Greater Sydney are now in their sixth week of blockade as health authorities try to control the outbreak of state COVID-19.

In addition to restriction of movement, mask and social distancing, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklianhas called on people across the state to come out for vaccination.

“We know vaccination is working against this terrible type of Delta,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Effectively, it is keeping people out of the hospital, but it also reduces the chance that people will spread it to any member of their family.”

Data released by the federal government last week found that only 39 percent of NSW residents over the age of 70 are fully vaccinated (77 percent have received their first dose).

For adults over 50, one in four is fully vaccinated.

The spread of the state appears to be helping boost vaccination, with NSW on track to administer up to a million strokes a week, the prime minister said.

But with the limited supply of Pfizer vaccines and some persistent reluctance to strike AstraZeneca, what is the best way to quickly build vaccine coverage and protect the most vulnerable people?

Giving priority to essential workers and high-risk communities

Since the beginning of the spread of the COVID-19 vaccine, Australia has given priority to vaccinating people most at risk of being exposed to the virus (such as health care workers) and people who have an increased risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 (such as the elderly).

Infectious disease doctor Greg Dore said that in addition to protecting those who are vulnerable, the main priority now should be to vaccinate people at high risk of infection in south-west and west Sydney, where the virus is mainly circulating.

“Essential workers should be the target then, more broadly [people] in those LGAs, “said Professor Dore of the UNSW Kirby Institute.

“The strategy should be to encourage the acquisition of AstraZeneca as much as possible, but also to use Pfizer supplies to vaccinate high-risk people as soon as possible.”

In recent weeks, NSW Health has enhanced vaccination clinicssouth-west and west of Sydney, and given supermarket workers and Year 12 students in the most affected areas of local government priority access to the Pfizer vaccine.

To do this, they have redirected 40,000 doses of Pfizer away from NSW regional and rural supplies, which they said “will flow from supplies across NSW to ensure no area is affected”.

Vaccine researcher Kyle Quinn from RMIT said prioritizing individuals at high risk of exposure made sense both at the “individual risk base” and at the population level.

“By vaccinating young people who are in higher-risk positions, you ensure the individual benefit of the vaccine, but also the collective benefit of disrupting those transmission lines,” Dr Quinn said.

Maximize shocks with the supply we have

As well as the targeted delivery of vaccines to high-risk areas, chief infectious disease expert Sharon Lewin said the next task was to maximize the use of existing AstraZeneca supplies throughout the community.

“We know it’s a good vaccine and we have a lot of it,” said Professor Lewin, director of the Doherty Institute.

“It reduces the risk of hospitalization by 75 percent after the first dose, and by 95 percent after the second dose.”

People under the age of 40 in NSW can now get the AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies and mass vaccination centers without the need for an appointment with a doctor.

This follows a recent change in the advice of Australia’s vaccine advisory panel, ATAGI, which now recommends that all adults in Greater Sydney “consider” taking the AstraZeneca stroke because the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks. potential.

But Professor Lewin said the joint push for AstraZeneca had to be accompanied by “targeted educational campaigns” to address persistent vaccine reluctance, linked to the serious but very rare risk of blood clotting.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about AstraZeneca out there, a really good, targeted campaign around it would help a lot.”

Dr Quinn said it was understandable that there was confusion and uncertainty in the community, but that it was important for older Australians to particularly understand the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Earlier this month, a Australian Bureau of Statistics survey was found one in four Australians over 70 who said they had not yet received a COVID-19 stroke because they were waiting for another vaccine.

“Right now, it ‘s very clear that there are many benefits to be gained [the AstraZeneca] vaccine, “said Dr Quinn.

She added that the increase in vaccine intake was not just about treating reluctance, but also seeing where there might be barriers to entry.

Changing vaccine intervals to boost immunity

To boost immunity at the population level as soon as possible, Professor Lewin said changing the schedule of vaccine doses would also have “a real benefit”.

While maximum protection against COVID-19 requires two doses, the data show that even a single dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine provides essential protection against hospitalization.

“Giving a dose provides good protection against hospitalization, which is very important in an explosion environment,” said Professor Lewin.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the interval between Pfizer doses in NSW would be extended from three weeks to six weeks in order to get more people vaccinated with their first dose sooner.

But while Pfizer doses will be split, NSW Health has advised people who have received an AstraZeneca vaccine to bring their second dose at 4-8 weeks after their first dose (instead of 8-12 weeks), in so that maximum protection is achieved earlier.

“We have a bunch of AstraZeneca, so there is no problem with bringing your second dose forward,” said Professor Dore.

“We have a limited supply of Pfizer, so the strategy should be to extend the second dose.”

Call for diversion of supplies

While experts agreed it was important to maximize existing supplies first, they said additional Pfizer vaccines are likely to be needed in the coming weeks and months.

Prof. Lewin said a rapid increase in first doses would not immediately have “a major impact” on transmission rates because both vaccines “only reduce infection by 30 percent” after a dose against Delta.

But she said a massive increase in strokes would provide the “real urgent benefit” of reducing hospital admissions.

“I would like all our states to want to help NSW, I think this is a good thing to do. But to date, we have not seen much appetite for this,” said Professor Lewin.

The federal government recently allocated an additional 50,000 doses of Pfizer to NSW after the National Cabinet rejected the Berejiklian government request that Pfizer vaccines be diverted to NSW ahead of other states.

“Every other state is in danger of an attack [of the virus] at all times, so it is a difficult act of balancing, “said Professor Lewin.

But Professor Dore said in the context of a major explosion, the diversion of vaccines in NSW “made sense for public health”.

“If you put politics aside and look at it through a public health framework, it is absolutely what we need to do,” he said.

He said people who oppose the idea of ​​a major vaccination strike because it would take a long time to see a significant impact on transmission rates were “completely missing the point”.

“It’s not about use [vaccines] to enable us to remove any restrictions is about meeting them, “he said.

“It will take a long time to relate to using everything you have in the toolbox to turn this epidemic.”

He added that targeting high-risk populations with additional vaccines could help reduce key transmission chains.

Research from the UK suggesting a dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine reduces the risk of a person transmitting the virus to home contacts by 40 to 50 percent.

“If you were able to quickly vaccinate all the essential workers in south-west and west Sydney, I think it would have an impact.”

