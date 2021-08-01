Kristina Timanovskaya: Belarusian runner says she is leaving the Olympics by force and is being sent home





Athlete Kristina Timanovskaya said in the short video posted on social media: “I was put under pressure and they are trying to force me out of the country without my consent. I ask the IOC to intervene.”

She appeared online after Timanovskaya was told she would no longer be able to compete for Belarus and that she should return immediately to her capital Minsk, according to Anatol Kotau, of the Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation. The group represents Belarusian athletes repressed by the Belarusian authorities.

Kotau, who is in direct contact with Timanovskaya, said that around 3:00 pm local time (2:00 am ET) on Sunday, representatives of the Belarusian national team came to the Olympic Village and asked her to ” packed her things as a decision was made for her to return to Minsk “.

Timanovskaya is currently at the Haneda International Airport police station, Kotau told CNN by telephone. Kotau added that the athlete was scheduled to be on flight TK0199 to Istanbul, departing at 10:50 pm Tokyo time.

Kotau said that as soon as Timanovskaya arrived at the airport, she approached a Japanese police officer and said she would like to apply for political asylum. The Belarus National Olympic Committee said on Sunday that Timanovskaya had withdrawn from the Games because of “her emotional and psychological condition”. “According to the doctors’ conclusion, due to the emotional and psychological state of the Belarusian track athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, the training staff of the national athlete team decided to stop the athlete’s performance at the XXXII Olympics,” the committee said in a statement on their website. on Facebook. “Therefore, the athlete’s application to participate in the 200-meter qualifiers and the 4×400-meter relay has been withdrawn,” she added. In an Instagram post on Friday 30 July, Timanovskaya said she was included in a list to compete in the 4x400m relay without her consent. “Never in my life would I start reacting so harshly if they would come to me in advance, explain the situation to me and find out if I could run 400 meters and I’m ready? But they decided to do everything behind me despite the fact that I tried to find out this information, but I just ignored it, “she wrote. The IOC said in a statement to CNN: “The IOC has looked at media reports, is looking at the situation and has asked the NOC (National Olympic Committee of Belarus) for clarification.” CNN has contacted Timanovksaya himself, the Belarus National Olympic Team and the Belarusian Embassy in Tokyo for more information, but has not received a response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/01/sport/belarus-kristina-timanovskaya-removed-olympics-airport-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos