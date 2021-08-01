The new big boss is elected to the Kanesatake Mohawk Council for the first time in 10 years

Victor Bonspille has been elected chief of the Kanesatake, Kanien’keh: ka (Mohawk) community west of Montreal, ending Serge Otsi Simon’s 10-year reign.

Bonspille won Saturday’s election with 368 votes to 283 of Simon. Six hundred people voted in the election, a high turnout, according to Chief Election Officer Luc Lain.

“This was probably one of the most important turnouts in terms of people who came to vote and it took a long time to do all the counting,” Lain, who is from Wendake First Nation, said Sunday.

Six council positions were won by Amy Beauvais, Jeremy Teiawenniserahte Tomlinson, Denise David, John Canatonquin, Brant Etienne and Valerie Bonspille.

“It will be an effort for the group and the community,” Bonspille, the next big boss, told The Canadian Press. “We have a lot of work to do, a lot of repairs, then we will take it from there and work on positive changes for Kanesatake.”

Victor Bonspille replaces Serge Otsi Simon as Chief Executive Officer of the Kanesatake Mohawk Council. (Radio Canada)

The end of Simon’s tenure as great chief was often marked by controversy.

In February 2020, he was ousted from his office by community members who were upset that he had made public calls for an end to the railway blockades that arose in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en’s successor chiefs. in BC

A few months later, according to Montreal Newspaper, a group of about 100 members of the group supported a no-confidence motion denouncing Simon’s leadership.

“In some ways, it’s a huge burden on my back,” Simon told The Canadian Press. “Ten years from this, all of a sudden, it’s over. A bit liberating bit.”

Kanesatakehad saw an increase in cannabis distributors and criminal activities in its territory, which had raised concerns and prompted calls for the creation of a local police force. Simon supported the idea, but it remains controversial within the community.

Bonspille gained support with his Mohawk language education support and promising more transparency in council decisions.

Serge Otsi Simon, the former senior chief of Kanesatake, was first elected in 2011. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

“Before the election there was a loud ‘We need change,'” said Kanesatake resident Stacey Pepin. “Serge Simon was turning it into a municipality when it was supposed to be a sovereign nation.”

Tomlinson, who helped organize the no-confidence motion last year and is now a newly elected member of the group council, said he hoped a more cooperative spirit would mark the new administration.

“I look forward to working towards bringing people back to the political table and facilitating an important dialogue that needs to happen for our people to move forward,” he said.