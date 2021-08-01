International
The new big boss is elected to the Kanesatake Mohawk Council for the first time in 10 years
Victor Bonspille has been elected chief of the Kanesatake, Kanien’keh: ka (Mohawk) community west of Montreal, ending Serge Otsi Simon’s 10-year reign.
Bonspille won Saturday’s election with 368 votes to 283 of Simon. Six hundred people voted in the election, a high turnout, according to Chief Election Officer Luc Lain.
“This was probably one of the most important turnouts in terms of people who came to vote and it took a long time to do all the counting,” Lain, who is from Wendake First Nation, said Sunday.
Six council positions were won by Amy Beauvais, Jeremy Teiawenniserahte Tomlinson, Denise David, John Canatonquin, Brant Etienne and Valerie Bonspille.
“It will be an effort for the group and the community,” Bonspille, the next big boss, told The Canadian Press. “We have a lot of work to do, a lot of repairs, then we will take it from there and work on positive changes for Kanesatake.”
The end of Simon’s tenure as great chief was often marked by controversy.
In February 2020, he was ousted from his office by community members who were upset that he had made public calls for an end to the railway blockades that arose in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en’s successor chiefs. in BC
A few months later, according to Montreal Newspaper, a group of about 100 members of the group supported a no-confidence motion denouncing Simon’s leadership.
“In some ways, it’s a huge burden on my back,” Simon told The Canadian Press. “Ten years from this, all of a sudden, it’s over. A bit liberating bit.”
Kanesatakehad saw an increase in cannabis distributors and criminal activities in its territory, which had raised concerns and prompted calls for the creation of a local police force. Simon supported the idea, but it remains controversial within the community.
Bonspille gained support with his Mohawk language education support and promising more transparency in council decisions.
“Before the election there was a loud ‘We need change,'” said Kanesatake resident Stacey Pepin. “Serge Simon was turning it into a municipality when it was supposed to be a sovereign nation.”
Tomlinson, who helped organize the no-confidence motion last year and is now a newly elected member of the group council, said he hoped a more cooperative spirit would mark the new administration.
“I look forward to working towards bringing people back to the political table and facilitating an important dialogue that needs to happen for our people to move forward,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/new-grand-chief-kanesatake-1.6126201
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]