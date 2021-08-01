A look at the Gaza Strip, 2 months after a devastating 11-day war with IsraelExBulletin

More than two months after a fierce 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, reconstruction in the devastated Gaza Strip is largely pending. Negotiations continue on which supplies may be allowed.

It has been more than two months since the end of a fierce 11-day war between Hamas and Israel. We will now check what has happened to address the devastation within the Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrikes, if you remember, killed more than 250 people there and left thousands homeless. Rocket fire from Gaza has killed 13 people in Israel, where leaders now want to keep militants from misusing reconstruction supplies. NPR’s Daniel Estrin now joins us from Jerusalem to discuss where things stand. Hello.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So, first, thousands of buildings in Gaza were damaged, many were destroyed. So take us there. How is the situation?

ESTRIN: Well, a lot of rubble has actually been cleaned. Egypt did it. Hamas has repaired roads. The fuel has been returned to the power supply. But people are still dealing with their physical injuries and there is a lot of trauma. The UN says hundreds of thousands of children there need mental health support and that there is still much to be done. About 1,600 apartments and houses were completely destroyed in the war. Many homeless families now live with their relatives. The water pipes were damaged. Two hundred thousand people still do not have fresh water pipes.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So it is clear that they need building materials at least. What is the scale of what is needed there?

ESTRIN: The UN, the EU and the World Bank considered this. And they say Gaza needs almost half a billion dollars just for the short term for things like repairing infrastructure, houses, sewers. Gaza needs short-term jobs because they estimate that the conflict has pushed the unemployment rate up to 50%, which would be the highest Gaza has seen in decades. So a lot of money is needed, but so far, countries have donated only a fraction of the money required by the UN. A UN official told me that ordinary Western donor countries are reluctant to invest without guarantees that another war is imminent. And then there is something much more fundamental, which is that Israel is blocking the entry of building materials into Gaza right now. Everything is held by political negotiations.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Tell me exactly about those negotiations. I mean, what are the issues?

ESTRIN: A major issue is that Israel refuses to allow reconstruction in Gaza until Hamas surrenders the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed there a few years ago plus two Israeli nationals believed to be alive who spent years in Gaza themselves years ago. seen and still held by Hamas. There is another issue, which is that Israel is trying to renegotiate the way Qatar sends millions of dollars a month to Gaza. Israel does not want this money to fall into the hands of Hamas. And then there is just one bigger question, how do you actually rebuild in a country like Gaza, which is under blockade by Israel and Egypt? Israel and international countries want to make sure that if they send, you know, cement and materials to rebuild homes, that this is not diverted by Hamas militants to build tunnels and rockets. Remember, Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel in the recent conflict. Most of them were captured by missile defense, but not all. And the Israelites had to go into the shelter day after day. There is trauma in Israel as well.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Yes, and there was a ceasefire in place. Is this strong, or are there concerns that, if negotiations do not progress, what donors are concerned about, another round of fighting could begin?

ESTRIN: There are those concerns. The ceasefire is very weak. We have seen several times where Palestinian militants have thrown fireballs at Israel, setting fire to fields. And Israel has responded with some limited air strikes. But now, the new Israeli government is this volatile coalition. Their interest is to stabilize Gaza, you know, to ease the restrictions gradually, so as to reduce the pressure to prevent a resumption of violence, but not so much as to move forward large aid projects for Gaza, which may be politically controversial in Israel and could destabilize the Israeli government. And then there are just a lot of unanswered questions about what happened during the conflict. Human Rights Watch has raised questions. The AP building was targeted and still required an independent investigation.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This is Daniel Estrin of NPR in Jerusalem. Thank you very much.

ESTRIN: Thank you.

