Heavy smoke thwarts fire-fighting efforts, suffocating the interior of Christ before Christ as 245 fires burn
Wildfire crews are battling an increasing number of fires in the wind of Christ, and they are also battling heavy smoke that has covered large areas of the province with dangerous pollutants.
As of Sunday morning, 245 wildfires have been active in the province. The largest numbers are in the Kamloops Fire Center, which includes the Okanagan region, which accounts for nearly a third of fires before Christ. The number of fires has increased by 14 in the last two days.
More than 3,000 properties across the province have been ordered to evacuate, and at least 15 commune exceeded the maximum 24-hour exposures of air pollution in the province.
“Dense smoke continues to affect the Okanagan,” Erika Berg, with the BC fire service, told CBC News Network. “This means that we have to be very strategic with the location of the aircraft, as well as with the place where they are able to operate … This affects our operations … the well-being of our staff, their safety is our priority main.
“We take visibility very seriously.”
The Inner region of the province continues to suffer from fire smoke. Authorities are warning residents of serious health risks from long-term exposure to minor air pollutants to the most vulnerable, including the elderly and young children. Thirty-six of those communities have been under air quality counseling since the beginning of this week.
On Sunday, authorities also issued a separate air quality statement for the entire Vancouver Metro and Fraser Valley region, warning that residents “are likely to be affected by fire smoke over the next 24-48 hours,” according to the provincial ministry. of the environment.
“People with chronic medical conditions or acute infections like COVID-19 should delay or reduce outdoor physical activity until counseling is discontinued, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable,” Metro Vancouver said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
The regional authority noted that exposure to fine airborne particles in fire smoke “is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions”, as well as the elderly and infants.
Health risks
The smoke is so bad that south of the border areas of the United States was under air quality alarms on Sunday as fire smoke appeared before the new wind. This includes the northern U.S. Rockies, including parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state, and Idaho.
Smoky conditions are continuing in some parts of #BC, which can affect air quality and pose health risks. E @CDCofBC has some great tips on how to cope and stay healthy: https://t.co/scEG20pdix
(The image is courtesy of https://t.co/OUG7TvBkgO) #BCwfirefire pic.twitter.com/aC7AkwAsy6
Wildfires emit large volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say could be harmful, leading to immediate and long-term health impacts.
A total of 5,050 square miles have been burned so far this year in Christ, a 45 percent increase over the average fire season in the past decade.
Fire smoke has deteriorated air quality to dangerous levels in many communities before Christ.
The worst-hit community was Trail, which averaged 36 times the World Health Organization’s maximum exposure in 24 hours, followed by the town near Kootenay in Castlegar, which exceeded WHO guidelines 30 times over the past day. . In the Okanagan region, Kelowna hit 29 times the maximum safe levels in that period.
Meanwhile, there are still 61 evacuation orders affecting more than 3,000 properties. The new orders were issued late Saturday night for Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay north of Sicamous, BC, as well as another order for the Eastgate community southwest of Princeton on Highway 3.
Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.
Evacuation centers have been set up across the province to help anyone evacuated from a community under the threat of a fire. To find the center closest to you, visitEmergency Management BC.page
Evacuees are encouraged to register withEmergency Support Servicesonline, regardless of whether or not they have access to services at an evacuation center.
