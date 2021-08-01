Tourists flee as fires threaten Turkish beach resorts





ISTANBUL Fierce fires erupted on Sunday near the beach resort destinations of Turkey, Antalya and Mugla, as the discovery of more bodies raised the death toll to eight. Residents and tourists fled the danger by small boats, while the coast guard and two navy ships waited at sea in case a larger evacuation would be needed. Authorities warned tourists and residents to continue evacuating Turunc, a town in the coastal resort of Marmaris in Mugla province. Fires engulf the area and strong winds make extinguishing efforts more difficult. A helicopter tried to extinguish the flames, which were inaccessible from the ground. As residents of villages around Marmaris prayed for more help on social media, people boarded small boats carrying suitcases. Others waited anxiously to see if the fire would go ashore. Turkish news agency DHA said the bodies of a Turkish-German couple were found in their burnt house in Manavgat, Antalya. The fires were also engulfing a village near the city and residents were being evacuated by truck. High temperatures and strong winds were making things worse. Antalya recorded 42 degrees Celsius (above 107 degrees Fahrenheit), 5-6 degrees C higher than the seasonal averages.

Early Sunday, police water cannons, commonly used to control riots, assisted helicopters and fire trucks in the popular Muglas district of Bodrum to fight the fires. Turkish television reported that the fires had re-ignited after they had been extinguished earlier, with flames and smoke approaching a village. Civilians were trying to protect the houses and olive groves, but some houses had already been damaged. Social media videos showed tourists in Bodrum running through the streets rolling their luggage to escape the nearby flames. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at least 27 people affected by the fires were still receiving treatment in hospitals, while hundreds more had been released. The Minister of Forests and Agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, wrote on Twitter that 111 wildfires were under control throughout Turkey. His tweets showed that, as of Wednesday, wildfires had been lit in 33 provinces. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited some of the affected areas on Saturday and promised to help residents rebuild their homes. But social media users criticized him for arriving in Marmaris with a massive convoy that caused more traffic.

While Turkish authorities say they are investigating whether the fires may have started as sabotage by illegal Kurdish militants, experts mainly point to climate change along with man-made accidents. Erdogan said one of the fires was started by children. A heat wave in southern Europe, fueled by hot air from North Africa, has led to fires across the Mediterranean, including the Italian island of Sicily and western Greece, where some residents had to be evacuated by boat to escape. flames. On Sunday afternoon, baths on an Italian beach south of the Adriatic town of Pescara fled when they noticed large clouds of smoke and flames from a fire in a nearby pine forest, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. Several people were reportedly injured when they tried to extinguish the flames that had reached their homes. Local officials told state television that a nursing home in Pescara had to be evacuated. Meanwhile, in Turkey’s eastern Van province, floods over the weekend destroyed at least six homes as a small river came out of the floodwaters amid heavy rains. The villagers were ordered to leave their homes and climb to higher ground.

