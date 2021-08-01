International
Belarussian Olympic runner seeks refuge in Japan for fear of jail time
A Belarusian sprinter said Sunday she was under the protection of Japanese police after her country’s Olympic Committee tried and failed to evict her after she criticized her coaches for recording her for the wrong event.
The runner-up, Kristina Timanovskaya, announced on Instagram on Sunday evening that she had sought protection in Japan because she feared for her safety in Belarus, where the country’s power leader, Alexander G. Lukashenko, in power for 27 years, has sought to extinguish any objection.
“I am afraid that in Belarus I could be imprisoned,” Ms. Timanovskaya told the independent Belarusian news portal Zerkalo.io. I’m not afraid of being fired or expelled from the national team, I’m worried about my safety. And I think at the moment it is not safe for me in Belarus.
The Belarus National Olympic Committee, which is headed by Lukashenko’s eldest son Victor Lukashenko, said on Sunday it had withdrawn Ms. Timanovskaya from the Games because of her emotional and psychological state after consulting a doctor.
Ms. Timanovskaya denied being examined by any doctor and said she was in good physical and psychological condition. She said she was forcibly removed from her country team because I spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches.
In one video taken at Tokyo Haneda Airport, she sought support from the International Olympic Committee. In a statement, the IOC said it was studying the situation.
The IOC has seen the reports in the media, the statement said, and is reviewing them.
Kazuya Isozaki, a spokeswoman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, will neither confirm nor deny reports that Ms. Timanovskaya was in Japanese custody or had applied for asylum at Haneda Airport.
We do not even know if the police will take care of this or not, said Mr. Isozaki.
Reuters news agency said that one of her photographers had seen Ms. Timanovskaya with the police at the airport and that she had said, I think I am sure.
Ms. Timanovskaya, 24, would be competing in the Olympics for the first time this summer in the 200-meter dash. But she said she was informed she would be running the 4x400m relay race because some team members had not performed enough anti-doping tests to qualify for the event.
I’m outraged! she told Zerkalo.io from the airport. After all, we came to the Olympics, and it is against all the rules to declare us for a distance event which we have never competed in our lives. This is a complete disrespect to athletes, she said, describing the situation as a complete chaos.
She told Zerkalo.io that on Sunday, her coaches and a representative of the national team had come to her room and told her to pack her things. She said she was told that if she did not return, she would lose her position on the national team, be fired and possibly face other consequences. She said she was told the decision was not made by the athletic federation or the Ministry of Sports, but at a higher level.
They said I should be eliminated from the Olympics and go home because I interfere in the performance of the teams, she told Zerkalo.io.
Belarus was rocked by protests following last August’s presidential election. Since then, President Lukashenko has indicated he will not share any opposition, imprisoning opposition politicians, critics, journalists and a number of athletes who signed a petition in October condemning his governments for using violence, according to Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation.
Pavel Slunkin, a former Belarusian diplomat who is now on the European Council on Foreign Relations, said Ms Timanovskaya’s criticism was focused on bureaucratic negligence and was not political.
The regime is persecuting all those who publicly criticize it, he said, adding that he believed the president personally made the decision to bring Ms. Timanovskaya at home.
Mr Lukashenko is fond of sports and has used sports victories for political reasons throughout his rule, Slunkin said. So when he is criticized by athletes or athletes, he really does not get it well.
Ms. Timanovskaya’s forced departure from the Games is the latest in a string of international incidents that have made Belarus increasingly isolated internationally.
In May, Belarusian authorities shot down a RyanAir plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, carrying Roman Protasevich, a blogger who worked for a website that helped run anti-government protesters last year. After being detained, he was released under house arrest in late June.
Mr Lukashenko has also been accused of punishing the European Union by flooding the 27-member bloc with migrants because the EU imposed sanctions following controversial elections and diverted RyanAir flights.
Belaruss expelled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who declared victory in last August’s elections before fleeing to neighboring Lithuania, called on the IOC to deal with Ms. Timanovskaya.
She has the right to international protection and to continue participating in the Olympic Games, she wrote on Twitter.
Valerie Hopkins reported from Vienna. Tariq Panja, Motoko Rich and Makiko Inoue contributed to the report from Tokyo.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/01/world/europe/olympic-sprinter-belarus-japan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]