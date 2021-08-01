Belarussian Olympic runner seeks refuge in Japan for fear of jail time

Ms. Timanovskaya, 24, would be competing in the Olympics for the first time this summer in the 200-meter dash. But she said she was informed she would be running the 4x400m relay race because some team members had not performed enough anti-doping tests to qualify for the event.

Updated August 1, 2021, 4:45 AM ET

I’m outraged! she told Zerkalo.io from the airport. After all, we came to the Olympics, and it is against all the rules to declare us for a distance event which we have never competed in our lives. This is a complete disrespect to athletes, she said, describing the situation as a complete chaos.

She told Zerkalo.io that on Sunday, her coaches and a representative of the national team had come to her room and told her to pack her things. She said she was told that if she did not return, she would lose her position on the national team, be fired and possibly face other consequences. She said she was told the decision was not made by the athletic federation or the Ministry of Sports, but at a higher level.

They said I should be eliminated from the Olympics and go home because I interfere in the performance of the teams, she told Zerkalo.io.

Belarus was rocked by protests following last August’s presidential election. Since then, President Lukashenko has indicated he will not share any opposition, imprisoning opposition politicians, critics, journalists and a number of athletes who signed a petition in October condemning his governments for using violence, according to Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation.

Pavel Slunkin, a former Belarusian diplomat who is now on the European Council on Foreign Relations, said Ms Timanovskaya’s criticism was focused on bureaucratic negligence and was not political.

The regime is persecuting all those who publicly criticize it, he said, adding that he believed the president personally made the decision to bring Ms. Timanovskaya at home.