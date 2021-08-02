Two doctors among World War II surviving veterinarians of the area | Local News

Americans are running out of time to personally honor the men and women who served during World War II and to hear first-hand stories of experiences in European and Pacific theaters between 1941-1945.

I love those who can tell us their stories, said Blue Earth County Veterans Services Officer Mike McLaughlin.

Most military veterans from that era have died. Among those left is a handful of area residents and McLaughlins are unsure of exactly how much.

The Blue Earth counties that survived World War II veterinarians are counted along with the older residents who served in Korea and Vietnam.

There are a total of 875 of them aged 75 and over, McLaughlin said.

Documenting the experiences of World War II veterans is vital to the nation, he said, but there have been challenges in collecting the stories of those who served during that era.

Most of these veterinarians are in their 80s or 90s and many of them are experiencing a decline in their cognitive skills.

The face-to-face conversations with the older veterinarians stopping at his office left when the coronavirus struck, McLaughlin said.

He eagerly awaits an increase in visitors now that coronavirus vaccinations are available.

Among them McLaughlin hopes to soon have face-to-face conversations with two veterinarians who were doctors during the horrific battles near Japan at the end of the war.

Ken Anderson, 95, of Mankato, served in the Navy. Harvey Anderson, 96, of Lake Eagle, served in the Marines. The two men, who have no family ties, attended high school together in Mankato. Both share a willingness to talk about their war experiences.

Ken went through the old photo albums recently at his home in Mankato as he shared memory after memory driven by black and white images of ships and other crew members.

They called me a doctor or Andy … I was a doctor, a hospital bodyguard.

I joined when I was 17 my parents signed for me. We left the states in 1944. I remember saying that while the ship I was sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge, I will be back to see it again.

His ship also carried military musicians. Ken listened to Big Band music while traveling in Hawaii.

I would stand there in the moonlight, listening and thinking: Is this a war? If I had a girl, we could dance.

He said there was a practical reason for being romantically unrelated at the time to the benefits of military death.

If I were to die, I wanted $ 10,000 to go to my parents.

His father, Irv, was recovering from tuberculosis. His mother, Mary, was a housewife who occasionally worked outside the home to help survivors.

Ken was aboard the USS Kenneth Whiting AV-14. The brand new seaplane tender was part of a convoy heading to the Marshall Islands and for the first part of the voyage, it was accompanied by numerous boats.

Then, an unforeseen problem caused her engines to stop and Whiting was left alone at sea.

In the Navy they say it is better to lose a ship (to the enemy) than to lose them all.

Our captain we called the Elder tried hard to keep going, but we were dead in the water.

Eventually the crew engineers managed to solve the problem and the ship joined the convoy. Whiting and his crew were sent to the Mariana Islands.

Ken said he witnessed the Battle of Saipan in 1944. His ship was not damaged.

Now here is the really scary part, he said during a break in telling his story.

He resumed his memories of April 1, 1945.

I was in Okinawa the Great Battle … Our ship was hit by a suicide plane.

Her bomb did not explode. If there was, I would not be here today.

The plane exploded during the strike, but the bomb it was carrying did not explode. One sailor died and four were injured in the attack. Japanese planes managed to bomb other American ships nearby.

The medical officer on board Whiting ordered Ken and a medical colleague to accompany her on a disabled ship, the USS Terror, to help her wounded crew, including his doctors.

Dr. Bradshaw said Let’s go to me and Sam. I’ve never been so scared in my life, Ken said.

The port was filled with smoke, a defensive method Marina used to help hide her ships from the enemy. As the medical trio tried to board the ship with disabilities, one of the Terror officers pointed a machine gun at them. After being allowed on board, they immediately went to work fixing up the injured.

My mind was numb … you end up working as you used to.

It was this guy on another boat who was taking pictures that day (of the plane attack) and selling them. I bought two for five dollars.

Ken received a medal for service to the Pacific Theater. He made no request for further military honors.

Maybe I helped some boys live. I do not know.

Everyone remembers Iwo Jima because of the flag photo. Okinawa was worse. Seven thousand Marines were killed in Iwo, and 12,000 were killed in Okinawa, Harvey Anderson told The Free Press in 2015.

He described how the 6th Division stopped at an island with postage stamps on its way to Okinawa, where the Marines collected supplies and handed them beers.

We did not know where we were going. When the officers told us we were going to Okinawa, I could not even pronounce the word.

I worked with doctors at Sugar Loaf. The boys were taking the hell out of them.

I am not a war hero. I was just one of the boys, Harvey said.

Earlier this summer, he demonstrated how he would like those who died fighting in World War II to be remembered, especially a cousin who died in the battle of Saipan.

Harvey coordinated plans with the American Legion Post 518 to wave a flag in July in honor of Pfc. Donald F. Zernechel, a young rifleman with the U.S. Marine Corps, who was killed in action June 20, 1944.

I have this bucket list, and it (the ceremony) was among the things I wanted to do.

I think they (Post members) did a great job. They were honoring a cousin who meant a lot to me.

