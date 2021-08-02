Edmonton Oliver Square changes its name to Unity Square – Edmonton

A well-known retail area in Edmonton has undergone a significant name change to distance itself from a controversial historical figure.

“Property managers here in Oliver Square and Oliver Village have made the decision to change their name from their original Oliver name to a new name called Unity Square for both areas,” said the president of the Oliver Community League. , Robyn Paches.

Paches said he has been in constant communication with BentallGreenOak property owners about this change that has been at work for some time.

“They are changing their name from Oliver because of the feedback they have heard from the community and because of what they have heard from indigenous people as well as marginalized communities in Edmonton,” Paches said.

Read more: Should Frank Oliver’s name be removed from public spaces in Edmonton?

The story goes down the ad

Frank Oliver founded the first Edmontons newspaper and is a denominator for schools, parks and an entire neighborhood.

In addition to creating the city’s first newspaper, Oliver established the Northwest Territories public school system and then pursued a career in politics.

Oliver was an MFA and also an MP. It was during that time that he implemented an immigration policy banning Black people and another that followed the First Papaschas Nation from his land.

Trends Here’s what employers in Canada offer workers when they are out of work

US events lead to mass outbreak of COVID-19 mainly among fully vaccinated

The community connection, in partnership with several indigenous groups, has also advocated for the Oliver community to change its name and hopes this renaming will also inspire businesses in other areas to make a difference.

“This is a victory for all of us, this is a victory because we are once again having a very important conversation about this country, the names we call it and also the history in which we are a part and most importantly for it. the future that we are going straight, “said Uncover volunteer Oliver and member of the Sucker Creek First Nation Hunter Cardinal.

Read more: The Edmontonians push to rename the Oliver neighborhood

While this is a positive step for lawyers, one business owner said he was not consulted.

The story goes down the ad

“We did not manage to discuss this with anyone, we did not know what was going on here or what the name was and how they came up with the name,” said Ms Barber co-owner Amjad Alhellwani.

Alhellwani said he has received an email notification and despite the lack of consultation, he said he still supports the decision but will now have to change the name of his business on several platforms.

“Our location is called Mr. Barber Oliver, and with that we will try to be with every business here and change the name to the new name, which is Unity Square,” Alhellwani said.

Alhellwani said he hopes the new name will be positive for businesses in the area.

As for the community league, she said after finding a new partner and after this next round of consultations, she will propose the new community name to the council and I hope it is approved next year or so.

Global News turned to property management for the square. They were not available for comment Sunday.