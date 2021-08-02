International
Sydney News: Soldiers help enforce COVID compliance; the woman recalls the ordeal of the virus
Here’s what you need to know this morning:
Boots on the ground as the ADF rises
Members of the Australian Defense Forces (ADF) will support NSW Police today in conducting compliance and welfare checks.
Police have requested the assistance of 300 ADF staff.
The operation will focus on ensuring compliance with house arrest and isolation orders issued by NSW Health.
ADF staff will also assist police officers in providing food parcels and carrying welfare door handles.
Bandicoots back in the wild NSW
Forbidden Western colors are back in NSW, more than 100 years after they disappeared into the wild.
In recent months, 13 of the endangered marsupials, also known as Shark Bay strips, have been released in Sturt National Park, with some females already giving birth.
The smallest species of bandicoot, weighing about 220g, the animals go out at dusk to look for food. They were destroyed by foxes and wild cats.
This colony is one of three in mainland Australia. The project is a collaboration between NSW National Parks and the Wildlife Service, WildDeserts (UNSW Sydney and Ecological Horizons) and the TarongaConservation Society Australia.
Vaccine passport for sports
NSW countries has announced plans to make vaccination passports mandatory when attending major sporting events in Sydney next year.
The group said they were seeking approval from the state government and hoped it would return people to stadiums safely.
Mayor Tony Shepherd said he believed it would encourage more people to get vaccinated.
“We are going through a very depressing time I think in Australia. Mental health is a key issue, I think in our recovery from COVID-19.
“If we can take fans to games and take them there safely and in an environment where they know everyone in the crowd has been vaccinated, I think that reduces the risks of transmission significantly. “
The trade union convoy was blocked
Unionists and their supporters, who were part of a protest convoy of cars and bicycles in Sydney CBD were stopped by police, with the passengers of five vehicles issued with violation notices.
Police launched an operation involving more than 200 officers yesterday to ensure compliance with public health orders.
The workers’ rights protest convoy called for increased income support for laid-off workers and the unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman talks about the virus test
The two days after Melissa Green was hospitalized with the Delta Delta Covid-19 variant were undoubtedly the “worst” of her life.
“I had a temperature above 40 degrees. I had oxygen on me,” the 39-year-old said.
“I was actually really scared there for about 30 hours, just because I had never experienced anything like that in my life. I was literally in delirium.”
Ms Green, from Riverwood in south-west Sydney, became infected with COVID-19 two days after her partner Dion Mason, 40, tested positive on July 13. The couple’s three-year-old daughter, Lola, also tested positive.
Sydney trains, buses return to the schedule of weekdays
Public transportation services within Greater Sydney, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour, are operating once again on a weekly schedule.
The services were deployed on a Sunday schedule two weeks ago as COVID-19 blocking restrictions were tightened.
The move left essential workers frustrated as they struggled to get to work on time.
With the easing of rules affecting the construction industry, services have been restored for the most part, with a few minor adjustments during peak hours.
$ 1 million reward for 20-year disappearance
Police are offering a $ 1 million reward for information leading to the disappearance of Ian Draper in 2001.
Draper, 37 when he disappeared, was last seen leaving his job at the Mount Pritchard Community Club in his 1992 white Ford Falcon on August 3, 2001.
His car was found over a month later in Leppington, open and undamaged.
The award was made at the launch of this year’s Missing Persons Week campaign.
