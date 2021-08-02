



Detectives are trying to find the family of a 19-year-old woman found stabbed at her home in Birmingham. West Midlands police named the victim as Brahane Yordanos, from Eritrea to Northeast Africa, on Sunday. Just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were called to Unett Street, Newtown, where the teenager was discovered with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were looking for camera footage in order to find a first man fleeing the area. Initial investigations led to a man known to the victim, but he has since been excluded from the investigation. Officers have not been able to find any member of the Yordanoss family and have called on the public for help so they can inform relatives of her death. Police are also seeking information from anyone who knows who may have visited the teen overnight on Friday night. DI Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands police homicide unit, said: “Our investigation is progressing rapidly, but we are trying to find anyone who knew a lot about him. We desperately need to talk to her family to inform them of her sad death. It can also give us directions as to who he may have been associating with. Anyone with information can contact the force via Live Chat on its website or call 101 citing registry 765 of 31/7. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/01/police-appeal-for-information-after-teenager-stabbed-to-death-in-birmingham The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

