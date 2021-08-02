Myanmar’s military ruler declares himself Prime Minister, vows to hold elections until 2023





In a speech Sunday, Min Aung Hlaing reiterated a promise to hold elections until 2023 and said his administration was ready to work with a future regional envoy to Myanmar.

Min Aung Hlaing has chaired the State Administration Council (SAC) that was formed shortly after the coup and has ruled Myanmar ever since, and the caretaker government will replace him.

“To carry out the country’s duties quickly, easily and effectively, the state administration council has been reformed as Myanmar’s caretaker government,” a news reader on state television Myawaddy said.

In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing reiterated a promise to restore democracy, saying: “We will fulfill the provisions of the state of emergency by August 2023.” He added: “I guarantee the creation of a union based on democracy and federalism.” Shortly after the coup, junta leaders promised new elections within two years. The reference from Sunday to August 2023 was interpreted by some local media extending that time period by six months. Min Aung Hlaing also said his administration would work with any special envoy appointed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). ASEAN foreign ministers will meet on Monday, when diplomats say they intend to finalize a special envoy tasked with ending the violence and promoting dialogue between the junta and its opponents.

The military came to power after Suu Kyi’s ruling party won the election, which the military says was marred by fraud. She has said her takeover was in line with the constitution. The country’s election commission has dismissed allegations of fraud. After the coup, Suu Kyi, 75, was charged with several crimes. Her trial on charges of illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios and breach of coronavirus protocols is scheduled to resume on Monday. Months of protests Military authorities have faced months of protests, strikes that have paralyzed the public and private sectors, and a resurgence of armed conflict in border areas. Authorities have labeled their opponents terrorists. “Currently, the whole country is stable except for a few terrorist attacks,” Min Aung Hlaing said in his speech. The activist group of the Association for the Aid of Political Prisoners has accused the armed forces of killing 939 people in suppressing dissent since the coup and said at least 6,990 military opponents have been arrested. The military said the number of protesters killed is much lower and members of the armed forces have also died in violence. He said his response has met international norms in the face of threats to national security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/01/world/myanmar-military-leader-prime-minister-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

