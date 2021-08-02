International
West Kelowna’s husband survives second assassination in 6 months, police say
A man from West Kelowna with criminal connections has survived a second assassination attempt on him in six months, police confirmed on Sunday.
Kyle Gianis, 37, was treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside the Zabb Thai Restaurant on Pandosy Street on Saturday night and has since been released from hospital.
The second victim, a 25-year-old from Surrey, remains in hospital with wounds believed to be life-threatening.
We have reason to believe that this was a targeted attack on these two men, Insp said. Beth McAndie and Kelowna RCMP.
The Kelowna RCMP said the Mounties were called to the Pandosy Road and KLO Road area just before 7pm for a shooting report.
When officers arrived, they discovered that the two men were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Kelowna RCMP investigate the shooting
Due to his criminal activities and collaborators, Mr. “Gianis poses a threat to our community and the general public, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this latest incident,” McAndie said.
Witnesses reported a man fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.
No arrests have been made.
While investigating the shooting scene, front-line officers found what is believed to be an unexploded ordnance, Cpl said. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
Police immediately cordoned off the area. It will remain closed until officers with the RCMP Case Unloading Unit deal safely with the device.
The investigation is still in the early stages and officers will be in the area for an indefinite period of time.
Gianis was targeted in a shooting outside the Global Fitness Center in Kelowna on Mars. He survived.
Police said no arrests were made in that targeted shooting.
Gang expert Doug Spencer described Gianis as a well-known “enforcer” in the gang world.
“In fact, when I found out through social media that he had a business set up in Kelowna, I actually warned them that if people find out where he is, he will take it,” he said.
Regarding the gun violence that appears in the streets of Kelowna…
Kelowna is a gateway for Vancouver gangsters to deal with everyone in Calgary, Edmonton, Prairies. “It’s a meeting point for a lot of these guys,” he said.
According to Vancouver Sun., Gianis survived a blow to the 2017 gang in Langley that left his friend Tyler Pastuckdead.
In 2018, he was shot again, but the killer went to the wrong house and killed Surrey nurse Paul Bennett, a family man and hockey coach who lived nearby, the newspaper reported.
Kelowna RCMP is urging witnesses to come forward. Those with knowledge of shooting are required to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving an online tip at www.crimestoppers.net
