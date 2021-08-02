The wildfires of 2021 BC have now burned more than half a million acres

British Columbia appears on track for another potentially record fires season.

As of August 1, the 1,275 fires recorded in the 2021 season had further burned a total of 501,676 hectares (5,016 square kilometers) of land.

Read more: BC Wildfire Update Saturday: More evacuations amid the new heat wave

This is compared to just 12,536 burned in 2020, and 1,354,384 burned in the worst fire season in 2018 BC.

But in that 2018 season, BC did not reach half a million acres burned by August 16-17. During 2017, the previous record season, BC reached the milestone on August 3-4.

The 2021 season has already eclipsed the 10-year average per acre burned just under 349,000 acres.

The story goes down the ad

















2:15

Calls for the recreational prohibition of birthplace in Christ before Christ





Calls for the recreational prohibition of birthplace in Christ before Christ



On Sunday, crews were battling 241 active fires across the province, some of which were showing intense fire activity, the BC Salt Fire Service said.

The Garrison Lake fire, which burned 33 miles southwest of Princeton and on the edge of EC Manning Park was one of those fires that challenged the crews.

Trends The 4th wave of COVID-19 driven by the Canadian Delta will be ‘different’ between vaccinations: experts

‘I will not return’: Belarusian Olympian says she was sent to airport against her will

The BC Wildfire service said it had shown “significant growth” in the last 24 hours and was last drafted in the size of 8,175 acres.

Read more: Video posted by the BC fire department shows how quickly a cigarette can cause a fire

Saturday evening, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District issued an evacuation order for 156 properties in Eastgate area of ​​Constituency H due to fire.

The story goes down the ad

A additional evacuation alarm was released on Sunday afternoon.

The fire service said it had placed aircraft and structural protective crews in the fire, but heavy smoke was creating visibility problems.

Strong winds have also ignited the fire, he said.

Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay communities on Lake Shushwap were also ordered to evacuate on Saturday, due to the Crazy Creek Gorge FSR fire increase.

















1:55

Another heat wave poses health risks, fires in Western Canada





Another heat wave poses health risks, fires in Western Canada



That fire is burning 29 miles north of Sicamous, and was last estimated at a size of 1,700 acres, but fire officials say heavy smoke has prevented them from designing it accurately.

Structural defense teams were at the scene and forest crews were looking to the north side of the fire for ways to put it out. Thick smoke was also interfering with the planes in this fire.

The story goes down the ad

Indian Okanagan Group also issued an evacuation order for properties on the southern edge of its reserve on Sunday due to the White Rock Lake fire.

As of Sunday, 61 evacuation orders remained active across the province, affecting more than 3,100 properties. Residents of 18,835 other properties had been warned to be ready to leave at some point.

There were 3,230 firefighters and personnel fighting the blaze, including 301 outside the province.