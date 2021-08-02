Belarus sprinter safe and under Tokyo police protection after refusing to go home | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who claims she was sent against her will by team officials at Tokyo airport, is being protected by police and the UN Commission on Human Rights is also involved, the IOC confirmed on Monday.

Tsimanouskaya, who was to compete in the women’s 200m on Monday, sought the protection of Japanese police at Haneda Airport on Sunday so she would not have to board a flight to Belarus after criticizing team officials.

Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation said Tsimanouskaya was planning to seek asylum in Germany or Austria. Poland and the Czech Republic, meanwhile, have already offered her asylum.

On Monday International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the IOC and Tokyo 2020 had spoken directly with Tsimanouskaya and she had spent the night in a hotel at the airport.

We were in touch with her last night and this morning and she feels safe, he said. Our first duty of care is to her, and that is what we are doing. Overnight she went to the police station with someone from Tokyo 2020. And I understand that UNHCR is involved and the police are still engaged with this issue.

When asked about allegations of a kidnapping, Adams said: She spoke to police at the airport. If there is a criminal case, it should be investigated, but it is a police issue.

We are 12 hours after the event so we need to get more details. We asked the NOC Belarus for a full report, but we took action against them last year.

Speaking to Reuters on the Telegram on Sunday, the 24-year-old athlete said she had left the team due to the fact that I spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches.

She also asked the IOC to intervene, saying she was in danger of leaving Japan. I am seeking help from the IOC, she said in a video posted on the Telegram channel of the Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation, a group that supports imprisoned or sidelined athletes for their political views.

There is pressure against me, Tsimanouskaya added. They are trying to get me out of the country without my permission.

The runner-up had said that the training staff came to her room on Sunday and told her to get the package. She was then reportedly taken to the airport before running the 200m and 4x400m relay on Thursday.

Subscribe to our conference in Tokyo 2020 with all the news, footage and previews for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

She had previously complained that she had been put on the 4x400m relay after some team members were found unfit to compete in the Olympics because they had not undergone the required number of doping tests.

Some of our girls did not fly here to compete in the 4x400m relay because they did not have enough doping tests, Tsimanouskaya told Reuters from the airport.

And the coach added me to the relay without my knowledge. I have spoken publicly about this. The head coach came to me and said that he had an order from above to remove me.

Tsimanouskaya added that she was standing next to Japanese police at the airport and had contacted a member of the Belarusian diaspora in Japan to pick her up from the airport.

In a statement, the Belarus Olympic Committee said that the coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games with the advice of doctors regarding her emotional, psychological state. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held tight grip on the former Soviet state since 1994. In the face of mass street protests last year over what his opponents called rigged elections, he ordered a violent crackdown on protesters. . Lukashenko denies allegations of manipulation.

Unusually in a country where elite athletes often rely on government funds, some prominent Belarusian athletes joined the protests.

Some were imprisoned, incl Olympic basketball player Yelena Leuchanka AND dekatleti Andrei Krauchanka. Others lost their state employment or were removed from national support teams of the opposition.

During the Cold War, many athletes and cultural figures left the Soviet Union and its satellite states during competitions or tournaments abroad.

But the freedom of travel that came with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 without the need for such dramatic acts diminished.