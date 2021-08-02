Kristina Timanovskaya: Belarusian sprinter ‘safe’ after leaving Olympics by force





Late Sunday, the 24-year-old Olympic athlete was relocated from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and “secured by police in a separate shelter,” said Anatol Kotau, of the Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation, which represents athletes persecuted by Belarusian authorities. .

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday Timanovskaya spent the night in a hotel at the airport and is in the hands of Japanese authorities. IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a daily news conference that the IOC had asked the Belarus National Olympic Committee for a full written report on the situation.

“We are talking to him again this morning to find out what the next steps may be and what he wants to pursue, and we will give his support to that decision,” Adams said, adding that the United Nations agency United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is involved in her case.

Timanovskaya would compete in the women’s 200m at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, but said representatives of the Belarus national team tried to force her back into her country after she criticized national sports authorities for her inclusion in the 4x400m relay. without it. consent.

Kotau, who is in direct contact with Timanovskaya, said team officials arrived at the Olympic Village on Sunday afternoon and asked her to “pack her things after a decision was made for her to return to Minsk”. She was scheduled to leave on a flight at 22:50 to Istanbul, but upon arriving at the airport, Timanovskaya approached a Japanese police officer and asked her to apply for political asylum, Kotau said. “I’m afraid I might be imprisoned in Belarus,” Timanovskaya said in an interview with Belarus’ Tribuna sports news site on Sunday. “I’m not afraid to be fired or expelled from the national team. I’m worried about my safety. And I’m not sure about it at the moment in Belarus. I did nothing but they deprived me of my I take part in the 200-meter race and he wanted to send me home. “ During the Cold War, numerous athletes left the Soviet Union and Eastern Communist bloc countries during major overseas sports competitions. Although such acts have become rarer since the fall of the Soviet Union, desertions from other nations continue to occur. Last month, 20-year-old Ugandan weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko disappeared after leaving a note stating that his life in Uganda was very difficult and he wanted to work in Japan. He was found and transferred to the police. Numerous African Olympians reportedly disappeared during the London 2012 Games – with Eritrean flag runner Weynay Ghebresilasie among those who applied for asylum in the UK. Unlike these athletes, however, Timanovskaya did not appear to have started with the intention of leaving for political reasons, and instead seems to have been forced to act after speaking out against an official decision to include her in a race that she had not competed before. Sport and politics in Belarus Timanovskaya did not say exactly what she feared he would be jailed for, but Belarusian athletes have faced retaliation, been banned and expelled from national teams for criticizing the government after mass protest last year against the old power Alexander Lukashenko. Thousands of people were arrested in the protests, which were brutally suppressed by the authorities amid widespread reports of abuse and torture The Belarusian leader has ruled the country for 27 years and headed the country’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) for decades before his eldest son, Viktor, took office in February. However, the IOC refused to recognize Lukashenko’s son, saying in a statement The Belarusian NGO “did not properly protect Belarusian athletes from political discrimination”. In December, the IOC banned Lukashenko and his son from attending the Tokyo Games. On Sunday, the leader of the opposition in Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the IOC and the Japanese authorities to ensure the safety of Timanovskaya and to investigate the management of the Belarusian NOC. She referred to the detention of a dissident journalist who was arrested after his Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was deviated and was forced to land in Belarus in May. “The hijacking of the Ryanair plane was just the beginning of Lukashenko’s international terror. They kidnapped Pratasevich & Sapega, they tried to kidnap Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsymanouskaya. I call on the authorities and the IOC to ensure the safety of all athletes,” he said. Tikhanovskaya in a tweet. The Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation (BSSF) was formed in August 2020 during anti-government protests against the controversial re-election of Lukashenko, who has held power in the Eastern European nation since 1994. It provides legal and financial support to athletes who have been targeted to express their political views. Kotau of the BSSF said Timanovskaya would decide on Monday where to apply for asylum. She has so far received statements from Japan, Poland and the Czech Republic, each offering visas. Timanovskaya spoke out against sports officials in Belarus Timanovskaya told Belarusian media Tribuna that she had never competed in the 400 meters and was “angry” at the decision to include her in the relay. “I would never in my life start reacting so harshly if they would come to me in advance, explain the situation to me and find out if I could run 400 meters and I’m ready? But they decided to do everything behind my back , despite the fact that I tried to find out this information, but just ignored it, “she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. While her comments do not appear to be political, her apparent criticism of a formal decision struck a chord in a country where there is opposition. more and more being punished , especially since last year ‘s election. After posting a video on Instagram expressing her frustrations, she said that “(team officials) started calling me with threats and asking to delete the video if I want to continue in the sport. At first, I refused to delete it for a for a long time, but then I did it, so that they would not call on me again. “ Belarus’ NOC said Sunday that Timanovskaya withdrew from the Games because of “her emotional and psychological condition”, a claim the athlete denies. “According to the doctors’ conclusion, due to the emotional and psychological state of the Belarusian track athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, the training staff of the national athlete team decided to stop the athlete’s performance at the XXXII Olympics,” the committee said in a statement on their website. on Facebook. “Therefore, the athlete’s application to participate in the 200-meter qualifiers and the 4×400-meter relay has been withdrawn,” she added. Timanovskaya said a psychologist came to talk to her in a way she described as “meaningless”. “No doctor came to me. No one examined me,” she said. “I have a good psychological state, despite the fact that such a situation was happening. I am being held normally, I have no health problems, no trauma, no mental issues. I was ready to run.” Timanovskaya said Yuri Moisevich, the head coach of the national athletics team, told her that “this issue is no longer at the level of the federation (athletics), nor at the level of the Ministry of Sports, but at a higher level.” “That I should be eliminated from the Olympics, to go home, because I’m in the way the team performs,” ​​she said. According to the BSSF, Timanovskaya’s husband has left Belarus and is in a “safe place”. CNN contacted Timanovksaya, the Belarus National Olympic Team, and the Belarusian Embassy in Tokyo for more information, but did not receive a response.

CNN’s Gawon Bae, Chandler Thornton, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Olga Pavlova contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/02/sport/belarus-kristina-timanovskaya-olympics-asylum-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos