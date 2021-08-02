International
Most recent: Australian city extends blockade as groups grow
BRISBANE, Australia A blockade of Australia’s third largest city Brisbane was extended until Sunday due to a rising COVID-19 explosion.
Brisbane and several surrounding municipalities in the state of Queensland would end a three-day deadlock on Tuesday. But the Queensland government on Monday announced the extension after 13 infections acquired instead of the highly contagious delta variant were detected in the last 24-hour period.
Australia’s largest city, Sydney and surrounding cities in the state of New South Wales are in their sixth week of blockade. The New South Wales government on Monday reported 207 new infections acquired in the country.
Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Peter Dutton said he was quarantined at his home in Brisbane and would attend Parliament remotely. He said in a statement that he was tested negative but should be quarantined due to a group of viruses in his boys school.
Dutton became infected with the coronavirus in March 2020 during a trip to Washington, DC He has since been fully vaccinated.
Lawmakers participating in Parliament personally face daily saliva tests for COVID-19, must wear masks and must practice social distancing.
The world’s refugees have been pushed to the brink of vaccine shortages
End of U.S. eviction moratorium will bring more cases to housing courts and shut down more tenants outside homes
Florida broke its hospital admissions record set more than a year ago before vaccines became available
Thousands protest Germanysanti-virus measures, leading to clashes and detention of about 600 protesters
Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine
WELLINGTON, New Zealand The New Zealand government plans to slightly ease its strict coronavirus border controls to allow migrant workers from the Pacific to harvest and harvest wine grapes.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday she plans to allow some workers from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu to enter without exceeding their usual request to spend two weeks in quarantine.
Ardern said details of the plan are still being worked out and she still cannot say how many workers may be eligible.
She added that the number of such workers currently in New Zealand was around 3,000 less than the 10,000 usually needed for the harvest.
There are no actual outbreaks in Samoa, Tonga or Vanuatu, which have reported a total of only seven cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.
PHOENIX health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.
They say 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths pushed states to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Arizona had reported 2,066 new cases and 22 deaths Saturday, the highest daily total since early March. The numbers rose rapidly to 1,759 cases and 15 deaths reported on Thursday and 1,965 cases and 24 deaths reported on Saturday. Public health officials in the state and elsewhere attribute the deteriorating prevalence to the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates.
COLUMBIA, SC The University of South Carolina is requiring students to wear masks indoors this fall as the spread of COVID-19 has accelerated across the state.
School officials said the masks are being sought back inside campus buildings given the high rate of coronavirus transmission in Richland Countys.
The announcement follows the recently updated federal instruction that requires keeping masks indoors despite vaccination status in areas where the delta variant is spreading rapidly.
Young people have the lowest vaccination rate in the age group in South Carolina. But public colleges and universities in South Carolina could not require students to be inoculated after lawmakers banned schools from making the vaccine a registration requirement.
ORLANDO, Fla. A day after recording the newest daily cases since the pandemic began, Florida on Sunday broke its previous record of hospitalizations, set more than a year ago.
According to data reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The previous record was from July 23, 2020, more than half a year before vaccinations began to spread. Florida then had 10,170 beds, according to the Florida Hospital Association.
Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19, as hospitals across the state report having to place emergency visitors in corridor beds and others documenting a marked decline in patient age.
Last week, Florida did an average of 1,525 hospital admissions per day and 35 pediatric hospitalizations per day. Both are the highest per capita rates in the country, according to Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida.
