Belarusian Track Olympian says officials tried to force her home after criticism

A Belarusian track and field Olympian is at the center of a dispute with her country that led to a tense situation Sunday night at Tokyo Haneda Airport and the expected possibility of an asylum application. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said on social media and confirmed in comments to international reporters that she was being forcibly repatriated to Belarus after publicly criticizing her coaches. Tsimanouskaya, 24, is scheduled to compete in the 200-meter dash on Monday and the 4400-meter relay on Thursday, according to NBC News. The International Olympic Committee, to which Tsimanouskaya specifically appealed for help in social media posts, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he had spoken directly to him and that a staff member from the Games was with him at the airport. The Belarus Olympic Committee said in a statement that the coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on the advice of doctors for her emotional, psychological state. She objected to this in statements to the global media. She had publicly criticized Belarus Olympic officials for recording her for what she said was an incorrect relay race for which she had not been trained, ostensibly because the athletes assigned to the event had failed to meet the drug test requirements. . Belarus was rocked by protests in 2020 after Alexander Lukashenko referred to as the last dictator of Europe claimed an election that his opponents say had been manipulated. The Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation group, which says it represents Belarusian athletes who have been targeted for revenge for expressing political views, said government supporters targeted the athlete. She said Tsimanouskaya contacted her for help to avoid what she feared was a forced eviction in Minsk. The campaign was quite serious and it was a clear signal that her life would be endangered in Belarus, Alexander Opeikin, a BSSF spokesman, said in an interview with the Associated Press. The Belarus National Olympic Committee has been chaired by Lukashenko and his son Viktor for more than 25 years. Both Lukashenko are banned from the Tokyo Olympics by the IOC, which investigated athletes’ complaints that they faced retaliation and threats as a result of protests since last August after states opposed the presidential election. Tsimanouskaya was taken to a safe place and would seek asylum from the Austrian embassy, ​​Opeikin said. Marcin Przydacz, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Poland, wrote on Twitter that she would be welcome in his country, adding that she was offered a humanitarian visa and is free to continue her sporting career in Poland, if she chooses this. The Associated Press contributed to this report This story uses functionalities that may not work in our application. Click here to Open History in Your Web Browser |

