YouTube suspends Sky News for COVID content
heavenNews Australia says it “explicitly denies” that any of its hosts ever denied the existence of COVID-19, after YouTube banned it from uploading content for a week just days before it began free streaming in South Australia and regions others across the nation.
The one-week suspension from YouTube follows a review of Skys content for compliance with the COVID-19 platform policies.
The social media platform has launched strikes against anyone who uploads content containing medical misinformation.
In a statement toheavenThe news website, the channel recognizes YouTube’s right to enforce its policies and looks forward to continuing posting to its 1.85 million YouTube subscribers soon.
orheavenThe News Australia representative said: “We support the broad discussion and debate on a wide range of topics and perspectives that are vital to any democracy.
We take our commitment to meet the editorial and community expectations seriously.
EheavenNews Australia YouTube channel has published more than 20,000 videos over the past year.
He says no video denying COVID-19 has been published or removed.
Last week, the News Corps Daily Telegraph dropped a regular column from Alan Jones over his comments on the coronavirus, including the description of NSW health chief Kerry Chant as a village idiot inheaven.
The suspension of YouTubes prompted a call for the matter to be investigated by Smake an Inquiry into Media Diversity.
Committee Chair Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said it would require representatives from Sky News, YouTube / Google and the Australian Communications and Media Authority to be called to testify.
The obvious question is if the dissemination of misinformation is not allowed on the internet, why is it on TV broadcasts? Tha Hanson-Young.
There are questions for both the government regulator and the companies involved, and the media investigation needs to investigate.
Many people are wondering why it takes a tech company to take responsibility for distributing Covid misinformation and conspiracy theories to Murdochs News Corps. Where is the public media regulator in all this?
Google-owned YouTube has taken action to support its medical misinformation policies on its platform and this is welcome. Governments around the world have put pressure on social media giants to act responsibly in relation to COVID misinformation.
But we are not talking about any YouTube account, Sky News is a commercial broadcaster and so the very clear question is how can they save it on television? Sky News broadcasts both in a subscription service and for free in many regional areas, this puts the news channel clearly in the competences of ACMAs.
ACMA seems to be sitting on its hands as a tech giant meets standards that the government regulator does not seem to meet.
Sky News last month announced that a 24-hour regional channel will be available on free television for some 7 million rural and regional Australians, including in Riverland and Mt Gambier, from 7 August.
To air on WIN, the channel will broadcast daily news on the metropolitan channels, as well as its evening line of conservative commentators such as Alan Jones, Andrew Bolt, Chris Kenny, Paul Murray and Tony Abbotts, former chief of staff, Peta Credlin.
-me AAP
