China tests millions as Nanjing airport blast sees Covid cases rise | China

Chinese cities have conducted mass testing of millions of people and imposed new travel restrictions as health authorities struggle to control the country’s most widespread coronavirus outbreak on a monthly basis.

China on Sunday reported 75 new cases of coronavirus with 53 local broadcasts, with a group linked to an eastern airport now reported to have spread to more than 20 cities and more than a dozen provinces.

The spread is geographically the biggest to hit China in months following countries’ successes in extinguishing the great pandemic within its borders last year.

This record was put in jeopardy after the fast-spreading Delta variant exploded at Nanjing Airport in the eastern Jiangsu province in July.