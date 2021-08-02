The man from Ontario drowns during the Ironman competition outside Calgary





RCMP identified the victim as a 47-year-old man from Ontario and said his relatives had been notified Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Content of the article An Ironman race outside Calgary Sunday ended in tragedy after a competitor drowned in Lake Harmony.

Content of the article The Cochrane RCMP received a call for a drowning in Lake Harmony, about 30 miles west of Calgary at 7:55 a.m. Sunday morning. Volunteers with the Ironman 70.3 Calgary race saw the man in the water. He had competed in the freshwater swim 1.9 kilometers in the triathlon. The volunteers were able to pull the man out of the lake, at which point they started CPR and called it EMS. However, the man died at the scene. The RCMP identified the victim as a 47-year-old man from Ontario and said his relatives had been notified. The Albertas Medical Examiner has been notified and will assist in determining the cause of death. Ironman 70.3 Calgary organizers commented on the Ironman Group, the Florida-based group that facilitates events.

Content of the article They said they were too sad to confirm the death of a Calgary race participant. During the swimming part of Sunday’s race, swimming safety personnel recognized the anxious athlete seeking immediate medical attention, the Ironman Group said in a statement. We share our greatest sympathies with the athlete’s family and friends and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swimming safety staff and the first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support. Regarding family and athlete privacy, we will not have any further comment. In addition to swimming, the race included a 90-kilometer cycle and a 21-kilometer run. [email protected] Tweet: @jasonfherring

