NS Liberals Unveil $ 78 Million College Training and Skills Platform – Halifax





Liberal leader Iain Rankin spent Sunday in Sydney, NS, as he announced the platform of “transformational” skills and transformations that his party promises to implement if it wins the next general election. The platform – the third plank of the party’s proposed five-part overall plan – is a key segment of his proposal to boost recovery and economic growth as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Rankin said in his Cape Breton area. At the center of the platform is a nearly $ 78 million investment in Nova Scotia Community College over four years to train and educate the county residents for jobs. Read more: Holding NS elections and promises from key party leaders The investment will add 800 new locations to programs in the housing construction trade, environmental administration and healthcare, and a quarter of them will be on the Marconi campus in Sydney, which is now relocating to the community center. The story goes down the ad “Her steel plant was a North American leader, but times are changing and we also need to change,” Rankin told the community. “We have to activate Sydney and restore the greatness we had.” New places, 6,000 of them, will be added to short college courses to improve skills and certification. Trends US events lead to mass outbreak of COVID-19 mainly among fully vaccinated

Parties focus on health, long-term care in the Nova Scotia election campaign

“We really want to make sure that with the recovery effort it’s fair and all the young Scots have a real chance of succeeding,” Rankin said. Funding under the Liberals will also include $ 3.75 million over three years to fund 150 four-month partnerships each, as well as $ 1.3 million over four years to fund up to 35 projects to help businesses ensure their country work is equal and inclusive. Businesses can also expect another $ 100,000 a year for three years to help the NSCC provide them with training in green technology and digital solutions. The story goes down the ad The investment will help connect young Scots with the expertise needed to fill positions in areas including construction, health and information technology, Rankin said. And the investment is leaving over $ 720,000 for the college to provide training in the digital sector for Mi’kmaq and indigenous students. Nova Scotia’s 41st general election is scheduled for August 17th. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 1, 2021. © 2021 Canadian Press

