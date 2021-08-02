“I am afraid I may be imprisoned in Belarus”





Belarusian runner Kristina Timanovskaya is spotted at Tokyo Haneda International Airport on August 1. (Issei Kato / Reuters) Belarusian runner Kristina Timanovskaya said she fears arrest if she returns to her country in an interview with Belarus Tribuna sports news site on Sunday. Timanovskaya is currently in oblivion in Tokyo after what she described as an attempt to forcibly return her to Minsk. “I’m afraid I might be imprisoned in Belarus,” she said, speaking from Tokyo Haneda Airport. I am not afraid of being fired or expelled from the national team. I’m worried about my safety. And I think at the moment it is not safe for me in Belarus. I did nothing but they deprived me of the right to take part in the 200 meters race and wanted to send me home. Timanovskaya did not give details of exactly what she feared she would be jailed for, but her fear of retaliation comes after she spoke out against national sports authorities. In an Instagram post on July 30, she said she was included in a list to compete in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Timanovskaya told the Tribune that she was angry and that this was a complete disrespect because it is a distance in which she had never competed before. After recording a video on Instagram exposing her disappointments, she said they [team officials] “he started calling me with threats and asking me to delete the video if I wanted to continue in sports.” “At first, I refused to delete it for a long time, but then I did it, so that they would not call me anymore,” she said in the video. Timanovskaya told the news site that an official from her national team went to her room Sunday afternoon and told her to show up at the airport within hours. After that, she said a psychologist came to talk to her in a way she described as meaningless. She said she deliberately packed her items slowly as she checked every 10 minutes to see if she was ready to leave, and in the meantime, she corresponded with her husband and relatives. We thought about what to do, where to apply. We decided to come to the airport, and then I would go to the police. That’s what I finally did, she told the Tribune. She said Yuri Moisevich, the head coach of the national athletics team, told her that the issue is no longer at the federation level [of athletics], not at the level of the Ministry of Sports, but at a higher level. That I should be eliminated from the Olympics, to return home, because I am on the path of the team that performs. In response to a statement from the Belarus National Olympic Committee claiming that she withdrew from the race due to doctors’ assessment of her emotional and psychological condition, she said: “No doctor came to me. No one examined me. She added: I have a good psychological state, despite the fact that such a situation was happening. I am being held normally, I have no health problems, no trauma, no mental issues. I was ready to run.

