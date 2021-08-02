International
Okanagan residents who breathe the worst air in Canada may not see relief until mid-week
Okanagan residents, breathing in the worst air in the country, cannot take a break from the smoke from the fire until mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
Jonathan Bau, senior meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change in Canada, said the minimum rainfall forecast for Sunday will not be enough to wash away the smoke that lingers over the valley, currently posing dangerous health risks.
“Unfortunately it will be quite minimal,” he said of the weekend rain.
The smoke will stay around, at least, for the next 48 hours. “We’re getting some rain with the storm, but not enough to really clear the smoke,” Bau told Global News.
But, there is some optimism in the forecast, with a possible change in the weather coming on Tuesday afternoon.
“Then we expected a stronger southwest flow and we hope it will help push the smoke east, or at least mix it up, so the air quality can eventually improve,” Bau said.
Okanagan remains under one special air quality statement as regions air quality health index assessment (AQHI) was in the provinces maximum, or worst, level 10 plus.
The AQHI provincial rating system has four levels: low health risk (1-3), moderate health risk (4-6), high health risk (7-10) and very high (10-plus).
It’s the worst in Canada, “Bau said.
“I was looking at all the other stations we have across the country and the next worst one would be just west of Edmonton in the Drayton Valley area. They are reporting an AQHI of 7. They have little smoke from BC and part of it in place.
The cities of Kelowna and Vernon have passed 49 days without a significant rainfall event, said Bau, the latest dating to June 13 and 14. Penticton recorded 5.5 millimeters of rain on July 8th.
Most of the lower two-thirds of the province are under one bulletin of smoky skies, with strong smoke extending from Prince George and Fort. St. John in the north in Osoyoos in the south.
People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, the elderly, pregnant women and infants, children and susceptible individuals are more likely to experience health effects from exposure to smoke, the bulletin said.
For tips to reduce exposure, visit the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy Web page.
Drivers on some highways before Christ are being warned of reduced visibility due to extreme smoke. visit DriveBC Website before your next road trip.
There were 60 evacuation orders covering just over 3,000 properties in the last count by the BC Emergency Management, while residents of nearly 19,000 other properties were told they were ready to leave with a brief notice.
Meanwhile, the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority says it is keeping a close eye as smoke from fires inside BC and Washington state is projected to reach the South Coast and Vancouver Subway over the weekend.
