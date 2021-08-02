The man from Ontario drowns in Lake Alberta during the Ironman triathlon





A 47-year-old man from Ontario has died after being drowned long Ironman 70.3 Calgary triathlon at Harmony Lake in Rocky View County, Alta., on Sunday, according to RCMP. Read more: Man drowns in Lake Magician as Alberta RCMP issues water safety warning Around 8 a.m., the RCMP received a report of the drowning. Ironman said it was “extremely sad” to confirm the participant’s death. “During the swimming part of Sunday’s race, the swimming safety staff recognized the anxious athlete seeking immediate medical attention,” Ironman said via email. An Ontario man drowned during the Ironman triathlon in Alberta on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Matthew Conrod / Global News

Race volunteers pulled the competitor out of the water, started CPR and called it EMS, Mounties said. Trends ‘Extremely dangerous’: Toronto man films himself climbing Whistler Peak-2-Peak gondola

US events lead to mass outbreak of COVID-19 mainly among fully vaccinated The story goes down the ad “The patient was really already in critical, life-threatening condition when he got out of the water, unfortunately,” EMS said. The victim died at the scene. “We share our greatest sympathies with the athlete’s family and friends and will continue to offer our support as they go through this very difficult time,” Ironman said, thanking the first responders who provided the athlete with medical assistance. Read more: RCMP exhumes Calgary’s human body that disappeared into Lake Chestermere The swimming course was 1.9 kilometers (1.2 miles), the bike path was 90 kilometers (56 miles) and the running part was 21.1 kilometers (13.1 miles). “70.3” in Ironman 70.3 refers to the total distance in miles. Jennifer Rooney was in Harmony Lake to cheer on her husband, who competes in Ironman races. She said accidents like this are extremely rare during races, and in most cases, it is a pre-existing condition that forces someone to withdraw from a race or result in death. “You hear about heart failure and things like that,” said Rooney. These guys are working hard and pushing their bodies so hard. “ With a folder by Matthew Conrod © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

