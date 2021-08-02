Man, woman and boy, 13, arrested for killing five-year-old in Bridgend | UK News





A 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a five-year-old boy who was pulled from a river in Bridgend, South Wales police said. The boy was found in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park, in the Sarn area of ​​Bridgend, on Saturday. A statement from South Wales police on Sunday said: “We can confirm that following reports of concerns about a five-year-old boy missing in Sarn, Bridgend and the subsequent finding of the body in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park, three people have been arrested. A 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, all from the Bridgend area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. We are not looking for anyone else regarding this incident. The circumstances of the event are being investigated. Police are calling on witnesses who were in the area at 5.45am on Saturday morning to come out with information on how the child ended up in the water. Ch Insp Geraint White had said: This is a tragic incident in which a small child unfortunately lost his life. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to contact. We will ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation. If you have any information that might help, please let us know. Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can. White said regular contact was made with the boys’ family, who are being supported by specialist trained officers. He added: The local neighborhood police team will continue to support and talk to area residents, and I encourage people to talk to them if they have any concerns. We acknowledge that there are many people in the local community who would like answers about what happened to them. We are keeping an open mind and working hard to determine the full circumstances of his death in order to respond to his family. This is an extensive and sensitive investigation and many people have been affected by this death. He thanked the members of the local community for their understanding and support. The force appealed to anyone with any information to contact them citing reference number 2100268674.

