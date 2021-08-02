Beijing Chinese authorities have announced a huge increase in the number of victims from recent floods. The Henan provincial government said Monday that 302 people died and 50 remained missing.

The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing. Ten others died in three other cities, officials told a news conference.

Record rainfall flooded Zhengzhou on July 20, turning roads into raging rivers and flooding the subway system. The video posted online showed people trapped in subway cars as the water rose. Fourteen people died from subway floods.