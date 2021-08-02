Man charged after VET commissioner falsified in alleged plot to overthrow government





A member of a group suspected of making plans to overthrow the Federal government and was responsible for a video shared on social media that falsely claimed to feature Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw has been indicted. Police in recent weeks uncovered a group of people suspected of organizing the production of AFP copy symbols that ended up dumped in a creek in Queensland, and were also involved in creating a video on social media detailing anti-government sentiment and encouraging others to unite. AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw Credit:Alex Ellinghausen On Saturday, a man from Perth was charged with imitating a Commonwealth public official. Police allege the 49-year-old from Tuart Hill claimed to have been an AFP official during an unsuccessful attempt to obtain stamps and ID marks bearing the official AFP logo from a commercial business.

The man was identified and he was found to be part of a group of people across Australia who met regularly online and talked about their common interest in taking over the federal government, police claim. The talks also reportedly involved the creation of arrest warrants for several high-profile politicians and public servants. Police raided six properties in Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville, and also in South Australia and Perth. Last week, investigators were alerted to a three-box shipment of AFP symbols that were sent to a house in Cairns, north of Queensland, where a member of the group lived. Three boxes with 470 symbols inside were found dumped in a nearby creek by Queensland police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/man-charged-after-afp-commissioner-impersonated-in-alleged-plot-to-overthrow-government-20210802-p58f8r.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos