International
Taiwan unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions in near future: CECC
Taipei, August 2 (CNA) Taiwan is unlikely to further ease coronavirus-related restrictions under the lowered COVID-19 alert which will remain in place until August 9, despite a drop in the number of cases, the Minister said. Health Chen Shih-chung () Monday.
Although the local outbreak of COVID-19 has been relatively well controlled since the government lowered the Level 3 COVID-19 to Level 2 nationwide alert from July 27 to August 9, there is little chance of further facilitating epidemic prevention and control measures. implemented during the Level 2 Alarm Period, Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said at a regular CECC news conference.
However, restrictions will not be tightened either, Chen said, adding that the measures are likely to be extended from August 10.
Chen made the remarks after Taiwan on Monday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19-12 transmitted domestically and two contracted overseas — and zero deaths from the disease.
Over the past week after the COVID-19 alert level dropped, the average daily number of new domestic COVID-19 cases has been around 15, while less than five cases with an unknown source of infection have been reported, according to Chen.
Taiwan has seen less than 10 domestic cases with an unknown source for 20 days in a row, suggesting the COVID-19 situation is under control, Chen added.
He said Taiwan could not hastily lift the restrictions on COVID-19 because the coronavirus could be revived amid the global pandemic.
Of the 12 domestic cases reported Monday, five were reported in Taoyuan, three in New Taipei, two in Taipei and one each in the cities of Keelung and Kaohsiung, Chen said.
The five cases in Taoyuan were all members of a family who have been in contact with another family member who has COVID-19, according to Chen.
The source of infection in nine of the internal cases has been identified, while three cases are still under investigation.
Also Thursday, Taiwan confirmed two imported cases of COVID-19, one of which involved a Taiwanese man in his 60s who returned from Thailand on July 18, and a Taiwanese woman in his 30s. her who returned from the United States on July 30, according to the CECC.
New cases of COVID-19 bring the total in Taiwan to 15,702, of which 14,214 are household infections reported since May 15, when the country first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day.
Of the 14,475 cases reported between May 11 and July 31, 89 percent, or 12,884 people, were evacuated from isolation facilities, according to the CECC.
So far, 789 people have died from COVID-19 in Taiwan, including 777 since May 15.
