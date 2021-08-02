International
BBMP returns to the basics to contain Covid potential growth
With new cases of Covid-19 seeing a gradual rise again in the capital Karnataka after nearly two months, local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has chosen to return to the pandemic control bases, with a focus on enhanced testing and tracking.
The move follows Bengaluru reporting over 400 cases every day since July 29th. The city recorded 426, 450 and 409 cases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively, according to statistics released by the Department of Health.
In anticipation of the increase in cases, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta had instructed officials to take precautionary measures and intensify the process of testing and tracking Covid-19 contact in the areas reporting the most cases in the city. “Officials have been asked to conduct testing, tracking and vaccination in an extended manner in groups with more infection,” he said.
Based on his instructions, Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep and various teams have visited clusters and micro-control areas to ensure that contacts are being tested and others in such areas are being vaccinated en masse.
For example, a BBMP official told indianexpress.com, “Our teams have been on high alert since 18 cases were reported from a Bells Temple block, an apartment located in Yeshwantpur. Tampons were collected by people, including household help. “Home staff members, and those who were close to the patients. At the same time, everyone else who had the right to be vaccinated was also administered the vaccines.”
Meanwhile, statistics released by the BBMP Covid-19 war chamber showed that Begur (Ward 192) reported over 100 new cases in the last ten days. About nine other wards Bellandur, RR Nagar, Sanjaynagar, Varthur, Hagadur, Kadugodi, Hoodi, Basavanapura, Horamavu have reported between 50 to 100 cases during the same time.
With apartment complexes in these areas continuing to be on high alert, Vikram Rai, Secretary General of the Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF), said that official communication from the local body in the apartments in recent days raised the expectation to be prepared for a predicted third wave. “Our member apartments (over 1,000) are continuing to be careful. We have been told that a meeting with officials will be held soon to motivate residents to continue taking the necessary measures. “It will also clear the air about the current situation regarding the pandemic around us,” he said.
However, Rai noted that the demand for vaccines is expected to be for people aged 18 to 44 later this month. “While most of this age group received their first strokes in late May or early June, they will be taken for the second dose during the second half of August. The same will apply to staff appointed within the apartments for different roles as well, as they were part of the priority groups identified by the government at the time, “he said. Rai added that BAF was promising in the availability of vaccines to provide an extra layer of protection for their residents before the third wake-up call hits.
Meanwhile, BBMP has made physical triage mandatory for anyone who tests positive, without exception.
This comes in the wake of some Covid-19 patients denying physical triage in recent weeks, officials said. According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, action will be initiated under the Karnataka Epidemic Disease Ordinance (2020) and the Disaster Management Act (2005). An order mentioning the same was also issued on Sunday.
Earlier, at the end of the second wave, the local authority had established physical triage centers at the assembly area level, and mobile triage units were established at the ward level and the primary health center level in an effort to facilitate timely physical examination.
In another significant step taken by the BBMP to ensure case monitoring, all private laboratories and hospitals in the city have been directed to upload the Covid-19 test results without fail on the portal of the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).
It was noticed that some laboratories and hospitals in the capital Karnataka were informing patients directly about the results, failing to keep the authorities in check.
“Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic and it is mandatory for all private institutions that manage, test and / or treat Covid positives to report them to the BBMP as well. This will ensure timely and effective control and monitoring,” he recalled. chief of BBMP.
