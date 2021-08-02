Covid-19 has killed more than 15,000 people in the Western Cape





Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Share Cape Town – The Western Cape achieved an unenviable achievement this weekend as more than 15,000 people in the province have died from complications caused by Covid-19 since March last year, when the first cases were reported. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, 15,210 people have died due to complications of Covid-19. About 34,929 active cases of the virus, 406,988 confirmed cases, with 351,569 cured, have been reported to date. The number of re-infections of Covid-19 is currently 4 683. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NICD) reported 2,447,454 confirmed Covid-19 laboratory cases nationwide, with 72,013 Covid-19-related deaths to date. Over the weekend, most new cases arose from the Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%) and KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Prime Minister Alan Winde received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Center (CHC) on Saturday. Winde said the last 16 months have been a time of great loss for many people both for life and for living. We now have an opportunity to complete it, so that we no longer need to say goodbye to the people we love, in order to stop the expansion of ICU capacities, and in order to stop the blockages and restrictions that continue to haunt us. take things off, Winde said. 2/4 I chose to be vaccinated because I know the vaccine is safe and very effective, offering excellent protection against serious illness and death. pic.twitter.com/5yQHGTGdnr – Prime Minister Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 31, 2021 Winde chose to be vaccinated in that particular place, in an effort to encourage residents to register to be vaccinated. Winde said Mitchells Plain had a lower vaccine registration rate than the rest of the province. I want to take this opportunity to encourage our residents to do proper research, from reliable sources, if they are not sure about vaccination. Talk to a nurse at your local clinic or hospital and ask them to explain how it works. There is a lot of fake news on social media and it is shared through WhatsApp, so I know it can be confusing. But please check the trusted sources, in order to make an informed decision with accurate information, he said. 4/4 We now have an opportunity to complete it, so that we no longer need to say goodbye to the people we love, in order to stop the expansion of ICU capacities and in order to stop the blockages and restrictions that continue to take away our jobs. pic.twitter.com/1iKsEEK9vg – Prime Minister Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 31, 2021 [email protected] Kepi ​​Argus

