Zimbabwe: Anger as Polad drivers get new glowing cars

OPPOSITION parties accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa of giving advanced vehicles to leaders of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) as part of the ruling party, Zanu PF’s grand plan to establish a one-party state in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa on Friday handed over 19 Isuzu D-Max vehicles to the leaders of the side political parties that participated in the 2018 presidential election.

POLAD was created by Mnangagwa in 2018 as a platform to engage with other presidential candidates in that year’s election.

The cars were donated on Friday exactly three years after the country held national elections.

However, several candidates in those presidential elections, including MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, have opposed the grouping.

Chamisa, who lost close to Mnangagwa, accuses leader Zanu PF of manipulating the poll result.

“The idea of ​​giving opponents lost luxury vehicles is part of Mnangagwa and Zanu PF to implement a one-party state,” Zapu spokesman Iphithule Maphosa told NewZimbabwe.com.

“What better way to ensure the success of the strategy than to defend the so-called opposition leaders and lure them into wealth sponsored by a bankrupt state whose resources are monopolized by a military junta called Zanu PF . “

Zapu has also snubbed POALD.

He said the priority of giving opposition leaders expensive vehicles was very wrong because the country had more urgent and pressing economic needs to deal with them.

“Who cares about people plunging into extreme poverty and the government neglecting its duty to provide essential needs like health care, education, social welfare and others? Mnangagwa and all his opposition opponents make no remarks.”

“They just want to continue to feed on the state coffers and more just joined the gravy train. People can continue to suffer, so-called leaders continue to plunder and plunder,” Maphosa said.

His sentiments were echoed by MDC Alliance provincial spokesman Bulawayo Swithern Chirowodza.

“Mnangagwa is trying to create a one-party state, which he failed to achieve during the massacres in Gukurahundi,” he said.

“By creating parties of clients who see, hear, smell and feel no harm, Mnangagwa wants to deceive the world by believing that he is respected and obeyed across the Zimbabwean political spectrum. Unfortunately for him, we can see through his theater . “

MDC Vice President Job Sikhala added: “POLAD Free demonstrates how Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned other people into his political yojos. The coloring is almost the same as Zanu PF vehicles.

Former exiled Information Minister Jonathan Moyo described the vehicles as; “betrayal wages.”

“Betrayal Wages. Lovemore Madhuku received a ‘thank you’ Isuzu Max-D from Mnangagwa for training him to steal the 2018 poll, as one of the weakest presidential candidates running without poll agents,” Moyo said.

Madhuku is the president of the National Constituent Assembly (NCA).

In response to the criticism, Madhuk once a fierce critic of the government said; “The car is from the Zimbabwean Government. I’m a political leader in Zimbabwe. I lead a party called the NCA. The NCA believes in the POLAD philosophy. I believe in the POALD philosophy. The vehicle will help me spread the POLAD approach and build the NCA. Wait and see. “

Mnangagwa told POLAD executives that vehicles should only be used for “political or development work”.

“Vehicles have been made identifiable and make sure they retain the dignity of POLAD. You will not use them as you see fit, except that they should be for development policy work,” he said.

“Of course, the other goal belongs to POLAD now that they have been given to each political party. After three years, we will then review them and make sure they belong to you.”

A recent Afrobarometer study found that most Zimbabweans did not trust POLAD and preferred a comprehensive dialogue platform as a way to unite a polarized nation.

“A new Afrobarometer study shows that most Zimbabweans think the national dialogue process should go beyond political parties and involve the participation of other stakeholders, including businesses, churches and civil society.”