International
With 2 weeks left in the campaign, party leaders are making great miles
This is the 17th day of Nova Scotia’s 31-day provincial election campaign.
The leaders of Grit, NDP and Tory took to the streets
Leaders of the three main parties continued their campaign efforts outside Halifax on Sunday.
NDP leader Gary Burrill took a turn on Highway 101, with stops to campaign in six districts along the way. Burrill will start Monday’s campaign in the Yarmouth area before returning to Halifax via Highway 103 with more stops along the way.
Conservative leader Tim Houston campaigned Sunday in the Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley and Hants East counties before returning to Halifax for Emancipation Day events. Houston Monday will include an announcement and campaign related to health care in the Halifax area.
Liberal leader Iain Rankin, meanwhile, spent more time in Cape Breton on Sunday.
The day included a stop in Sydney where Rankin detailed his party plan for skills training and job growth. Most of the platform includes a previous announcement for hundreds of new personal posts at Nova Scotia Community College and thousands of other positions for other training options.
Rankin’s plan also includes previous government announcements regarding the NSCC on forest innovation and expansion of three community college seatsfirst announced in 2019. Sunday News was a pledge to spend $ 3.75 million over three years on 150 collaboration sites and $ 3.5 million to help businesses with up to 90 applied research projects.
Atlanta Free Votes
The Atlantica Party leader was reminding people on Sunday of a long party policy: free votes for every MFA under the party flag.
In a press release Sunday, Party leader Jonathan Dean reiterated that the Atlantica Party, which has not yet elected an MFA, will allow free votes for each member in the legislature. The only other party with a similarly stated policy is the Nova Scotia Green Party, which has pledged to allow free votes for any of its CCUs in all cases except vote of confidence.
Typically, MFAs in the Provincial Chamber vote according to party lines, although there have been examples in the past where this was not the case.
In a press release, Dean said he believes MFAs should be free to put the wishes of their constituents before those of the party.
How to vote
check out if you registered to vote in the Nova Scotia Election.
Once registered, you can vote before election day by requesting a ballot by mail or by visiting a return office or a preliminary polling station.
On election day, polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information on voting is available from electionsnovaskotia.ca.
MM MANY TOP STORIES
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/election-campaign-liberals-ndp-pc-1.6126218
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]