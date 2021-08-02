With 2 weeks left in the campaign, party leaders are making great miles

This is the 17th day of Nova Scotia’s 31-day provincial election campaign.

Leaders of the three main parties continued their campaign efforts outside Halifax on Sunday.

NDP leader Gary Burrill took a turn on Highway 101, with stops to campaign in six districts along the way. Burrill will start Monday’s campaign in the Yarmouth area before returning to Halifax via Highway 103 with more stops along the way.

Conservative leader Tim Houston campaigned Sunday in the Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley and Hants East counties before returning to Halifax for Emancipation Day events. Houston Monday will include an announcement and campaign related to health care in the Halifax area.

Liberal leader Iain Rankin, meanwhile, spent more time in Cape Breton on Sunday.

The day included a stop in Sydney where Rankin detailed his party plan for skills training and job growth. Most of the platform includes a previous announcement for hundreds of new personal posts at Nova Scotia Community College and thousands of other positions for other training options.

Rankin’s plan also includes previous government announcements regarding the NSCC on forest innovation and expansion of three community college seatsfirst announced in 2019. Sunday News was a pledge to spend $ 3.75 million over three years on 150 collaboration sites and $ 3.5 million to help businesses with up to 90 applied research projects.

Atlanta Free Votes

The Atlantica Party leader was reminding people on Sunday of a long party policy: free votes for every MFA under the party flag.

In a press release Sunday, Party leader Jonathan Dean reiterated that the Atlantica Party, which has not yet elected an MFA, will allow free votes for each member in the legislature. The only other party with a similarly stated policy is the Nova Scotia Green Party, which has pledged to allow free votes for any of its CCUs in all cases except vote of confidence.

Typically, MFAs in the Provincial Chamber vote according to party lines, although there have been examples in the past where this was not the case.

In a press release, Dean said he believes MFAs should be free to put the wishes of their constituents before those of the party.

