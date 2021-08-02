‘Thieves’ expose grave filled with 600-year-old skeletons in Scottish cemetery in ‘stair accident’





The ‘thieves’ have accidentally blown up a grave filled with 600-year-old skeletons in a Scottish cemetery. It is believed they were using a ladder to steal bullets in the cemetery near St Nicholas Buccleuch parish church on Dalkeith High Street when the incident occurred. A Church of Scotland spokesman said there was evidence that a metal ladder had been placed in front of the church wall and stood on a stone slab which was broken under someone’s weight on Tuesday 13 July. As a result, the hole 3 feet below the cover was opened, exposing the human bones inside. The spokesman added: “The cemetery around the parish church of St. Nicholas Buccleuch dates back about 600 years ago. A paved area surrounds the building and there is evidence that a metal staircase was placed in front of a wall with the legs resting on a slab which was broken under the weight of persons, exposing a hole in which historical remains were found. While it is unclear if the motive was theft, office holders discovered that a lead rainwater drain had been removed from the wall and found near parts of the broken slab. ” The area was cordoned off, a temporary cover was placed over the hole carefully so as not to turn to disturb the bones from a local construction company, and police were informed. However, police believe there were no suspicious circumstances. A Scottish Police spokesman said: “We were informed on Tuesday, July 13, of the human remains found on the ground of a church on High Street in Dalkeith. The bones are of a historical nature and there are no suspicious circumstances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/robbers-expose-old-human-skeletons-24666274 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos