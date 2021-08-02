Australia’s Sky News was suspended from YouTube for a week for Covid-19 misinformation





Google GOOGL According topopular platform, the broadcaster was given a “strike” last Thursday, which prevents it from posting videos or live broadcasts for a week. Three strokes over a period of 90 days would result in one permanent removal of the channel.

A YouTube spokesman did not disclose which videos from Sky News Australia had violated his policies, but said in a statement released Monday that “we do not allow content that denies the existence of Covid-19 or that encourages people to use hydroxychlorine or ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus.”

YouTube “allows videos that have sufficient counterbalancing context, which the infringing videos did not provide,” the representative added.

Sky News Australia responded to a statement Monday, saying it “expressly denies that any host has ever denied the existence of Covid-19 as implied, and no such video has ever been published or removed.” A broadcaster spokesman added that “we take our commitment to meet the editorial and community expectations seriously.” Sky News Australia is run by a BRANCH of News Corp Australia, owned by media billionaire Rupert Murdoch. The channel, which is known for its conservative commentators, has 1.86 million YouTube subscribers. On Sunday, the outlet posted an internet post ITEM by its digital editor, Jack Houghton, who argued that the decision was “a disturbing attack on the ability to think freely”. In the article, he claimed that YouTube’s decision to suspend the network was “for publishing the content of an opinion with which the tech giant disagrees”. “Among the videos considered unpopular for social consumption were debates over whether the masks were effective and whether the blockages were justified given their negative health outcomes,” Houghton wrote. “It’s hard not to see some of these giant tech censorship decisions as based on one factor, the political persuasion of the person making the comments.” Australia has recently suffered a series of severe blockades to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Just last week, home stay restrictions in Sydney were extended by four weeks over concerns about the highly transmitted Delta variant. The intensity of the measures has sparked fierce public debate. YouTube, for its part, claims its policies are in place to “prevent the spread of Covid-19 misinformation that could cause harm in the real world.” “We apply our policies equally to everyone regardless of the charger,” the spokesman said. Social networks have been under pressure to curb false coronavirus claims since the pandemic began. Last fall, YouTube said it would remove videos that included misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, while CEO Susan Wojcicki told CNN’s Poppy Harlow that the platform had worked to take “a really tough stance” on the subject. “We have implemented more than 10 different policies for Covid,” she said in an interview last October.

