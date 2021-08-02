Saga Cruises Announces International Itineraries Following Lifting Ban Governments – Cruise Industry News





Saga Cruises has announced that it will return to international navigation after the lifting of restrictions by British governments. According to a press release, Spirit of Adventure will sail a five-day cruise, Taste of the Continent, taking in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeebrugge. The ship with 1,000 passengers will sail on October 5 from Dover, England. All cabins have a balcony and prices start from 1,156 per person. On October 24th, a 22-night voyage departs with the sister ship, Spirit of Discovery, around the Adriatic for a voyage to the Croatian Coast Treasures. The voyage will explore Hvar, Split, Venice, the Grand Port of Valetta, the fjord-like entrance to Kotor and beyond the protected port of Minorca. All cabins have a balcony and prices start at 6,299 per person, Saga said. These follow a summer of new cruises in Britain currently available with up to 35 per cent discounts, Saga said, such as Spirit of Adventure 10 August six-night cruises and 16 August seven nights off the British coast. The Scottish Highlands and Islands will also be visited by the Spirit of Discovery and the Spirit of Adventure in three separate cruises starting on 15, 23 and 27 August 2021, the cruise line said. Visitors to Saga Cruises who had been canceled due to the coronavirus were proactively offered the option to re-book on other trips before going on general sale, the cruise line said. All cruises include a choice of complimentary UK travel to and from the port, including a private door-to-door driver service up to 250 km in each direction, car park near the port, domestic flights or standard rail or train travel of standard class. Saga Cruises comes with all dining and home drinks, including a selection of wines with lunch and dinner, WiFi, on-board gifts, fitness equipment, 24-hour room service, sightseeing tours to selected ports, entertainment (from lectures in recitals), luggage portrait, shuttle buses to the nearest city centers and travel insurance with up to 5 million coronavirus coverage included. These are backed by the Promise Cruise Saga – in the event that a cruise price drops, guests will be given the value of the difference back. Saga is urging all guests to have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before boarding the ship and the company’s health and safety team is ensuring that strict standards are set and adhered to on board.

