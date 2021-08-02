International
‘The best job in the world’ | Local News
Shortly after enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1998, Newburyport resident Jeffrey Ferlauto joined the 270-foot Bear crew doing the types of work that most people would hinder, but many things have changed since then.
“I was literally the youngest boy on the ship. Twenty-two years later I came in full circle and now I am the commander of the ship,” Ferlauto said in a recent telephone interview.
After his commission as an officer, Ferlauto served as a watch officer on board the CGC Chase in San Diego, California. In 2003, he was assigned as CGC Juniper operations officer in Newport, Rhode Island. Two years later he reported to the District 17 Cruise Assistance Office in Juneau, Alaska. In 2007, he was assigned as an operations officer on board the CGC Campbellin Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In 2009, he attended Northeastern University where he earned an MBA and a master’s degree in accounting.
After graduating from graduate school, he was assigned to the Internal Audit office at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC. He returned to the Cutter Fleet in 2014 as an executive officer aboard the CGC Vigilant in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In 2016, he reported to CG Base Alameda as head of the basic controller / operations department. Ferlauto’s last task before being appointed commander was on board the former CGC Stratton officer in May 2018, according to his Coast Guard biography.
Ferlauto and his wife, Alison, have two children, Brooke and Charlie. He is the brother of Newburyport police officer Charles Ferlauto.
With a port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Bear was commissioned in 1983. Since then it has completed over 65 deployments, which include major drug seizures and search and rescue operations, including combing more than 1,900 square miles of ocean in 1986 spacecraft response Challenging disaster.
Ferlauto said he was appointed commander of the Medium Stability Cutter in September 2020, and has since been kept extremely busy. The bear recently returned from a long period in the eastern Pacific off the coasts of Central and South America. While on patrol, the cutter participated in drug seizures, seized more than $ 350 million in cocaine and arrested 14 drug smugglers.
“We were very busy down there,” he said.
Ferlauto and Bear will support the high seas next month, patrolling the North Atlantic to monitor and enforce fishing rules, as well as participate in search and rescue operations as needed.
Asked how his crew would respond to a very different patrol, Ferlauto acknowledged he was a “major pivot” of drug enforcement in the country, but said he had the best crew in the fleet and they would face the challenge.
“I have no doubt we will be successful,” Ferlauto said.
He added that the patrol should be more enjoyable for himself and his crew for the simple fact that 99% of the staff are now vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will have the opportunity to rest ashore during their time in the Atlantic. Veriut.
“We need to be able to extend our legs from the boat,” he said.
Asked about his favorite part of the job, Ferlauto said he was working with his crew and making connections throughout his life.
“It has been phenomenal, I’ll tell you. It’s not the best job in the world,” he said.
Staff Writer Dave Rogers can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ drogers41008.
Sources
2/ https://www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/the-best-job-in-the-world/article_4a93441d-5adf-5d10-ad04-4264636d8410.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]