‘The best job in the world’ | Local News

Shortly after enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1998, Newburyport resident Jeffrey Ferlauto joined the 270-foot Bear crew doing the types of work that most people would hinder, but many things have changed since then.

“I was literally the youngest boy on the ship. Twenty-two years later I came in full circle and now I am the commander of the ship,” Ferlauto said in a recent telephone interview.

After his commission as an officer, Ferlauto served as a watch officer on board the CGC Chase in San Diego, California. In 2003, he was assigned as CGC Juniper operations officer in Newport, Rhode Island. Two years later he reported to the District 17 Cruise Assistance Office in Juneau, Alaska. In 2007, he was assigned as an operations officer on board the CGC Campbellin Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In 2009, he attended Northeastern University where he earned an MBA and a master’s degree in accounting.

After graduating from graduate school, he was assigned to the Internal Audit office at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC. He returned to the Cutter Fleet in 2014 as an executive officer aboard the CGC Vigilant in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In 2016, he reported to CG Base Alameda as head of the basic controller / operations department. Ferlauto’s last task before being appointed commander was on board the former CGC Stratton officer in May 2018, according to his Coast Guard biography.

Ferlauto and his wife, Alison, have two children, Brooke and Charlie. He is the brother of Newburyport police officer Charles Ferlauto.

With a port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Bear was commissioned in 1983. Since then it has completed over 65 deployments, which include major drug seizures and search and rescue operations, including combing more than 1,900 square miles of ocean in 1986 spacecraft response Challenging disaster.

Ferlauto said he was appointed commander of the Medium Stability Cutter in September 2020, and has since been kept extremely busy. The bear recently returned from a long period in the eastern Pacific off the coasts of Central and South America. While on patrol, the cutter participated in drug seizures, seized more than $ 350 million in cocaine and arrested 14 drug smugglers.

“We were very busy down there,” he said.

Ferlauto and Bear will support the high seas next month, patrolling the North Atlantic to monitor and enforce fishing rules, as well as participate in search and rescue operations as needed.

Asked how his crew would respond to a very different patrol, Ferlauto acknowledged he was a “major pivot” of drug enforcement in the country, but said he had the best crew in the fleet and they would face the challenge.

“I have no doubt we will be successful,” Ferlauto said.

He added that the patrol should be more enjoyable for himself and his crew for the simple fact that 99% of the staff are now vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will have the opportunity to rest ashore during their time in the Atlantic. Veriut.

“We need to be able to extend our legs from the boat,” he said.

Asked about his favorite part of the job, Ferlauto said he was working with his crew and making connections throughout his life.

“It has been phenomenal, I’ll tell you. It’s not the best job in the world,” he said.

Staff Writer Dave Rogers can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ drogers41008.