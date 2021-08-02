Lebanon: One year after the devastating bombing in Beirut, authorities shamelessly obstruct justice

Lebanese authorities have spent the past year shamelessly obstructing victims in search of truth and justice following the catastrophic Beirut port bombing, Amnesty International said ahead of the anniversary of the blast.

More than 217 people were killed and 7,000 injured when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast displaced 300,000 people and caused extensive damage and destruction, damaging buildings up to 20 km away.

Lebanese authorities promised a swift investigation; rather they have blocked and blocked justice justice at every turn Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa



Throughout the year, Lebanese authorities relentless efforts to protect officials from control have repeatedly hampered the course of the investigation.Authorities dismissed the first judge appointed to the investigation after he summoned political figures for questioning, and have so far rejected requests by new investigating judges to lift MPs’ immunity and question senior members of the force. security in connection with the tragedy.

The Beirut bombing, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, caused widespread destruction and great suffering. Lebanese authorities promised a swift investigation; instead they have blocked and stopped justice at every turn,despite a tireless campaign for justice and criminal responsibility by survivors and victims’ families, said Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

The Lebanese government has tragically failed to protect the lives of its people, just as it has failed for so long in defending fundamental socio-economic rights. In blocking judges’ attempts to summon political officials, authorities have dealt another blow to the Lebanese people. Given the scale of this tragedy, it is amazing to see how far the Lebanese authorities are willing to go to protect themselves from control.

As the first anniversary of the blast approaches, the traumatized residents of Beirut are still being shaken by its catastrophic impact.

Mireille Khoury, whose 15-year-old son Elias died from his injuries sustained in the blast, described the horrific events of that day.Amnesty International:

August 4th seemed like the end of the world. We thought it was just a fire I went through and then woke up to find my house in ruins. My daughter asked me what happened. She was injured and I was injured as well. I rushed outside and found my son on the ladder wounded and covered in blood That day, they ruined our lives, she said

If the Lebanese authorities allow this crime to go unpunished, they will go down in history in the most horrific way, she said, adding that she believes an international investigation is the only means of delivering justice.

Leaked official documents show that Lebanese customs, military and security authorities, as well as the judiciary, had warned successive governments.of hazardous stockpiles of explosive chemicals in the port in at least 10 cases in the last six years, however no action was taken. The president also stated that he was aware of the danger but had left it to the port authorities to deal with it.

Despite this, MPs and officials have been demanding their right to immunity throughout the investigation. This tactic has been used repeatedly in the context of decades of post-conflict amnesty in Lebanon, effectively defending suspected perpetrators of serious crimes under international law and denying thousands of victims any form of recognition, let alone justice.

Obstruction of justice

On December 10, 2020, Judge Fadi Sawan, the first investigating judge in charge, charged former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, former Public Works Ministers Youssef Fenianos and Ghazi Zeaiter, and caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, with criminal negligence. All refused to appear before the judge. Hassan Diab condemned the decision as a violation of the constitution. Ghazi Zeaiter and Ali Hassan Khalil filed a lawsuit in the Court of Cassation to remove Judge Sawan from the investigation, citing immunity for MPs from prosecution.

In response, Judge Sawan suspended the investigation on December 17, 2020 for nearly two months. Shortly afterwards, on 18 February 2021, the Lebanese Court of Cassation dismissed Judge Sawan. The decision to remove Judge Sawan was greeted with great anger by the families of the victims, who took to the streets condemning the political interference in the investigation.















On July 2, 2021, the new judge assigned to the case, Judge Tarek Bitar, submitted a request to parliament to waive parliamentary immunity for MPs Ali Hasan Khalil, Ghazi Zeaiter and Nouhad Machnouk, along with several other high-ranking officials. .

In response, 26 deputies from the blocs of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the Amal Movement, Hezbollah and the Future Movement, signed a petition seeking the initiation of a parallel procedure in an attempt to avoid questioning by Judge Bitar. Six MPs later withdrew their signatures, following a buzz on social media from the victims’ families and civil society activists.

In a separate move, the interior minister rejected a request by Judge Bitar to question the head of General Security, Abbas Ibrahim, one of the country’s top generals. The judge is appealing the decision. In the most recent positive moves, both the Beirut and Tripoli Bar Associations have lifted immunities from officials who are also lawyers, but parliamentary immunities, to this day, remain in place.

Granting immunity to political officials directly contradicts Lebanon’s obligations under the United Nations Protocol to Minnesota 2016, which aims to protect the right to life and promote justice, accountability for unlawful deaths. The protocol identifies a potentially unlawful death that occurs when the state may have failed to meet its obligations to protect life. In such cases, states have a duty to hold perpetrators accountable, and impunity resulting from political interference or full amnesties directly opposes that duty.

Amnesty International stands with the families of the victims and calls on the Lebanese authorities to immediately lift all immunities granted to officials, regardless of their role or position.

In June, Amnesty International wrote to the UN Human Rights Council with a coalition of over 50 Lebanese and international organizations, calling for an international investigative mission, such as a one-year fact-finding mission, into the blast in Beirut. The letter highlighted procedural and systemic shortcomings that prevent Lebanonfrom fulfilling its international obligations to provide reparation to victims.

Weeks of protests by survivors and families of victims are a strong reminder of what is at stake. Their pain and anger have worsened as, from time to time, authorities obstruct their right to truth and justice, said Lynn Maalouf.

TThe UN Human Rights Council should heed their call and urgently set up an investigative mechanism to identifywheother conduct by the state caused or contributed to unlawful deaths,and what steps need to be taken to provide an effective remedy for the victims. “