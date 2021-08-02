India has begun its presidency in the UN Security Council with a generous dose of Indian wheat power.

TS Tirumurti, the Indian Permanent Representative (PR) to the UN who is known to his counterparts as Tiru, ​​will hold a traditional breakfast on Monday morning as incoming PR presidents wait for their counterparts from the rest of 15 member countries – five permanent and 10 non-permanent.

On the menu will be the usual fee for such working breakfasts: crepes, some bread, juices, coffee and fruit.

But some of Tirumurtis guests would surely have something already, something truly Indian before heading out – buns of oatmeal with lots of berries and pieces of Alphonso mango or barley granules of crushed millet or cracked millet millet with onion caramelized, or just a few mixes of the Cajun path.

These may not sound like the average aloo-paratha, idli-sambhar or egg and toast breakfasts popular in most Indian homes, but each one is made from cashews, nuts and Indian fruit — Alfonso, the most popular Indian mango in all over the world – and, as intended, is well connected to Indian foreign policy.

2023 INTERNATIONAL YEAR OF MILITS

We did it to highlight the Prime Minister’s initiative to declare 2023 the International Year of Nations, which we had successfully chaired at the UN General Assembly a few months ago, said Tirumurti, who spent months in the morning slowdown, with much help from his wife Gowri Tirumurti and mission colleagues.

The top Indian diplomat at the UN clearly enjoyed the effort as he also dealt with other issues of Afghanistan, peacekeeping, maritime security, counter-terrorism, China, Pakistan and everything else. Preparing a breakfast bar with Indian cereals and multigrain products for members of the UN Security Council for the traditional breakfast hosted by the President of the Council was one of the most memorable moments in a diplomatic life, he added.

The breakfast of future presidencies is a tradition of the Security Council. And Tirumurt will host him on the Indian Permanent Mission, the aesthetic marvel designed by Charles Correa amidst the steel and glass buildings in Manhattan. It will be followed by India holding the first official business of the day in the chair: a closed-door consultation of the SC, which is followed by a presidential statement that Tirumurt will give in Darfur. Later in the day, he will announce the rest of the general assembly members.

Focus on maritime security, peacekeeping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will chair Security Council sessions later in the month on dates to be announced later Monday.

India plans to focus its presidency on maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism, but may be overwhelmed by the most troubling international developments, much later, as one diplomat said: US withdrawal from Afghanistan to end this month, in India look at the UN Security Council, and the Taliban may return to power.

But on Monday, the conversation is likely to focus on the morning slowdown sent to all permanent representatives of Security Council member states and MPs. The Indian mission has already heard responses from some of them – for example, the Americans found the Cajun trail mix interesting.

Each bag on the barrier has a note describing its contents, author of Monsoon Harvest, a Coimbatore company that brought it all together. The Cajun Trail, she said, is made with Indian dress peanuts, spicy fried chickpeas, Kerala banana chips and roasted almonds. It is a delicious and healthy tail mixture. And its grain is free.

But not the toasted millet muesli, which is called Dark Chocolate and Orange Peel. The scripture described it as a delicious blend of complete benefits, such as pearl millet, finger millet (popularly known as ragi), and rolled oats, along with roasted almonds, flax seeds, chocolate, and black and orange peel. This muesli is handmade in small batches and is baked to perfection. It is a sustainable product used by rainy nations, which is an indigenous culture in the Indian subcontinent.

This is the permanent Indian mission, the second recourse this year in the simple millet, a fast-growing grain grain belonging to the grass family. Following the passage of the UN proposal led by India to declare 2023 as the Year of the Millet, the mission had sent millet murmurs to the UN offices of all 193 member countries.

Two European diplomats had returned almost immediately. Their kids loved murukus and they wanted to know where to buy them, said an Indian diplomat who dealt with that wheat-power salvage. They could not buy it here in the US as murukus was specially flown from India.

Breakfast cereal with oatmeal and multigrain flakes and mango is another breakfast-based cereal sent to UN Security Council members. Indian Alphonso mangoes are taken roasted and dried in the freezer to ensure maximum flavor, taste and nutrition. These are combined with a grain like flax seeds and bunches of oats, and flakes with lots of grains, making it a much-loved breakfast, the accompanying note said.