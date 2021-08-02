Tank attack escalates undeclared shadow war between Israel and Iran





The United Kingdom and the United States have blamed Iran for an attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two crew members, including a British national. The MV Mercer Road, which is operated by an Israeli-owned firm, was attacked last Thursday in a suspected drone strike off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea. It seems to be the latest escalation in an undeclared shadow war between Israel and Iran, BBC say Secretary of State Dominic Raab accused Iran of carrying out a deliberate and targeted attack that was a clear violation of international law, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was considering next steps with the UK and other allies. , with an appropriate future response, he says NBC. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned the allegations, saying it was not the first time Israel and its allies had made such allegations. Wherever this regime has gone, it has brought with it insecurity, terror and violence. They responsible [for this attack] are those who allowed the Israeli regime to trespass in this region, he said. Despite Tehran’s denials, there is little doubt that the attack was undertaken by Iran, he said recently in his main article this morning. Crippled by US sanctions, gripped by growing domestic outrage and frustrated that its export of terrorism and violence, the Iranian leadership has struck in response to restrictions and attacks on its nuclear program, the newspaper said. Not for the first time, it is threatening a counterattack from Israel. Israel and Iran have been embroiled in hostilities for decades, but tensions have escalated in recent months. When Israel and Hamasclaslas clashed in Gaza May, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, launched attacks on the young Shehabdrones, who bore a strong resemblance to the Irans Ababil 2 drone, raising suspicions that they were supplied from Tehran. . One month ago, on April 11, a power outage apparently caused by the deliberate impact explosion hit the Irans Natanz nuclear facility. Iranian officials called it sabotage, blamed Israel and vowed revenge. This is a crime against humanity and committing such acts is in line with the essence of the Zionist regime, Khatibzadeh said at the time. These events are just the latest events in a saga that has lasted and ceased for almost the entire century, says David Patrikarakos in Young statesman. Neither Iran nor Israel will surrender. And while their governments insult each other in public, they talk to each other at sea. At issue, at the center, are Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. When Iran and some world powers signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015 after years of arduous negotiations, Israel was among the few countries to oppose the deal, arguing it would not contain its adversaries’ nuclear program. in the long run. After the Trump administration pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and Iran suspended the implementation of its JCPOA commitments in response, Israel escalated a shadow war with Iran to disrupt Iranian transportation and slow down Iran’s nuclear progress, says Sina Azodi in Atlantic Council blog. That war has now become increasingly open and could spark a wider conflict. Despite growing hostilities, the core theme of shadow warfare is brinkmanship, he says BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner. Neither side can afford to look weak, but Iran and Israel know they need to carefully calibrate their actions so as not to provoke a full-scale war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.co.uk/news/world-news/middle-east/953684/tanker-attack-shadow-war-israel-iran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos