



The number of people killed by recent floods in central China has risen dramatically to 302, officials said on Monday, tripling the total previously reported and raising questions about the full scale of the disaster. It was not immediately clear why the number of people killed in the central province of Henan had risen so sharply. The new figure was released by Wu Guoding, the provincial deputy governor, at a news conference Monday that began with Wang Kai, governor Henan and other officials bowing in honor of those who died in the floods. Mr Wu said the number included the number of those who had died between July 16 and Monday. During a news conference Thursday, Henan officials said 99 people had died in the floods since July 16. There have been no reports of significant flooding since Thursday, suggesting a delay in reporting previous deaths. At least 50 people are still missing, officials said. In central Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, 108 people died, including 14 in a subway tunnel that flooded rapidly, leaving people stranded on a train as water rose to the ceiling, and six in a highway tunnel. that was flooded.

Many of those killed were in smaller towns administered by Zhengzhou, including 64 in Gongyi, 58 in Xingyang, 46 in Xinmi and 12 in Dengfeng. announced official Henan Daily on Monday. A total of 189 involved were killed by floods and landslides, 54 died in collapsed structures and 39 others drowned in basements, underground garages and tunnels, the newspaper said. Authorities describe the intense eruption of clouds over the area last month as in theory an event at least one in 1,000 years. The State Council, China’s cabinet, said Monday it was setting up a team to investigate the floods, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. The team will propose ways to improve flood management and hold accountable anyone who has not done their job, he said. Authorities in China have at times been slow to give full numbers of deaths in the disaster. In July 2012, after parts of Beijing were flooded by heavy rains, the government reported a death toll of 37, although many in the city believed the number was greater.

Days after some Beijing residents began compiling a list of those killed and a state television reporter confronted officials at a news conference, the government confirmed that 77 people had died. Flooding is a complex phenomenon with many causes, including soil development and soil conditions. While linking climate change to a single flood event requires extensive scientific analysis, climate change, which is already causing heavier rainfall in many storms, is an increasingly important part of the mix. The warmer atmosphere holds and releases more water, whether in the form of rain or the heavy winter snow season. Claire Fu and Li You contributed research from Beijing.

