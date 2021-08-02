Each of the WellSpans Acute Care Hospitals recognized by US News & World Report as High Performance





All WellSpans Acute Care Hospitals have earned High Performance Recognition for 2021-22 from US News & World Report. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital was recognized for the treatment of COPD, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and knee replacement, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for heart failure, WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital for heart attack and heart failure, Hospital of WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation for back surgery (spine fusion), WellSpan York Hospital for COPD, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery and WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital, Pneumonia. annual The best hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, have been created to assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions about where to take care of challenging health challenges or routine electoral procedures. This national recognition is a testament to the high quality care and exceptional experiences our patients look forward to at WellSpan, says Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., RN, president and CEO. Our high-performance rankings at each of WellSpans Acute Care Hospitals demonstrate our commitment to living our vision for inspirational health. For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialized areas, 175 hospitals were listed in at least one specialty. In the ranking by state area and metro, US News recognized high-performance hospitals in multiple areas of care. This expanded report from US News includes new assessments of important procedures and conditions to help each patient choose the right hospital for the type of care they need, said Ben Harder, managing editor and head of health analysis at US News . Hospitals faced tremendous challenges last year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to provide excellent care today. News US Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based primarily on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival rates and discharge rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. The best hospitals were produced by US News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, NC For more information about rankings and ratings 2021-22, please visit FAQ. The rankings will be published in the US News Best Hospitals Guidebook (ISBN 9781931469975), available for pre-order now from US News Online Store and for purchases at other bookstores on October 5th.

