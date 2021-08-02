Miss Teen Texas International, Katie Hoang, Crown Miss Teen International 2021 | tidings





KINGSPORT, Tenn., August 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Katie Hoang, 17, of Keller, Texas, was crowned Miss Teen International 2021, Saturday, July 31st, in the annual Miss Teen International pageant. The event took place at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, featuring contestants from around the world competing in four categories, including interview, fitness attire, fun fashion, and evening gown. Hoang was crowned Miss Teen International 2020, Jadyn Luberto, in front of a sold-out auditorium located in an environment that ensured the safety of the resort’s competitors, guests and associates. The International Pageants system emphasizes community service with 40 percent of each competitor’s competitive result based on knowledge and work with its platform. After experiencing traumatic events as a child, Hoang was determined to help other young people overcome trauma by focusing on service-based leadership. Ajo nisi Dare to LEAD (www.daretoleadnonprofit.org) in 2019 and since then has recruited more than 200 young volunteers to lead a range of service projects in Dallas-Fort Worth area. “LEAD stands for learning, empowering, acting and directing and these are the four characteristics that I believe make it a strong leader,” Hoang says. “To be a leader, you do not have to have the loudest voice in the room, you have to dare yourself to make a difference in your community and the world. As Miss Teen International 2021, I now have the sister power behind me that will help me I take on my national and international mission. “ Hoang is a first-generation Vietnamese-American and plans to travel to her native country, among other things during her reign. Outside of her philanthropic work, she is entering her senior year of high school, where she is a student of the National Honor Society and plays on the university tennis team. She also runs her photography business taking high-end photos and hosts an IGTV program, The 4501. The Miss Teen International Contest system is owned and operated by Roanoke, Va.-Based on International Pageants, Inc., which also operates Miss Pre-Teen, Miss International and Mrs. International. Miss Teen International showcases the achievements of young women aged 13 to 18 years. For more information, visit www.missteeninternational.us. Follow the International Contest System on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook @Intlpageants. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miss-teen-texas-international-katie-hoang-crowed-miss-teen-international-2021-301346064.html SOURCE International Competitions, Inc.

