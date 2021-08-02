People in Aviation Business Aviation News: International Aviation News

CB “Sully” Sullenberger III– noted for his role in successfully landing the “Hudson Miracle” – was appointed to serve as US Ambassador to the Council International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). A security lawyer, author and keynote speaker, Sullenberger is a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and retired airline pilot who has amassed more than 20,000 flight hours over a 30-year career. He became known for his piloting skills in 2009, and as captain of US Airways Flight 1549 he and his crew successfully launched the Airbus A320 into the Hudson River after the plane struck a large flock of Canadian geese during takeoff from LaGuardia Airport. and New York. and lost propulsion from both motors. The 155 people on board survived and there were only a few injured.

Pilates aircraft has officially elected Hansueli Loosli to replace Oscar Schwenk as chairman, the company said. Schwenk announced Looslin as his successor in April when he unveiled plans to step down from the position he had held for 15 years. Schwenk, who has been with Pilatus since 1978, previously had a number of other roles with Pilatus, including CEO. Schwenk will continue to play a role in the company, supporting its strategic direction as honorary president. Loosli, a businessman who joined the Pilatus board in mid-2020, has chaired numerous other boards, including those of Coop, Swisscom, Bell Food Group and Transgourmet.

John Foster has entered the role of chairman and CEO of Skytech. Foster has led Skytech for the past 22 years as president and has worked for the company since 1980. Justin Lazzeri, a nearly 20-year-old Skytech veteran, has taken on the role of president. Laser started as a part-time company pilot before moving on to the role of marketing director and eventually vp of aircraft operations. Rick Shepard, meanwhile, was appointed chief executive of operations, overseeing both the FBO and flight departments. Shepard has also served with the firm for 20 years and was previously deputy director of FBO operations.

Mike Caflisch, who served as CEO of Aircraft Performance Group (APG) from 2014 to 2020, is retiring on July 1st. Caflisch, whose career spanned 40 years in a range of roles from engineering to business executive, helped lead APG through a transition from its original foundation to new ownership under AFV Partners, as well as expanding with integrations for RocketRoute and Seattle Avionics in 2020. He has served as an executive board member for AFV Aviation Vertical for the past seven months, assisting with strategic initiatives and assisting through a leadership transition to the vertical Aviation president Shawn Mechelke.

Avolon appointed Felipe Campos chief technical officer and Steven Graham the head of America. Campos previously served with GE Aviation and also held roles with Latam and TAM. Expanding his role with Avolon, Graham has been the head of North America since 2017.

Tommy Sowers has assumed the role of president and David Ivy vp of engineering for flyEkskluzive. Sowers was recently the Southeast Regional Innovation Officer for the U.S. Department of Defense and has also taught innovation and entrepreneurship at Duke University, as well as founding and serving as CEO of GoldenKey. Ivy has a background in leading technology and application development teams for consumer and enterprise software in a range of industries, including healthcare and data science.

Blackhawk Airspace promoted Donnie Holder to the Chief Information Officer (CIO). Holder has served with Blackhawk since its inception 22 years ago, starting as a receptionist, later moving on to IT and marketing.

Universal Avionics appointed Christopher (Chris) Whelchel si ZKF. Whelchel joins the company with 16 years of experience in the aerospace industry, most recently as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at SolAero Technologies and also as a controller for Bendix King. Except this, Jean-Marie Bgis was appointed director of product and partnership management for Universal Avionics. Bgis has more than 20 years of experience in business development and implementation of mobile communications, aircraft data connection services and aerospace systems, including SITA, CMC Electronics and Avionica.

Smith, Gambrell & Russell added Jason Huff AND Mickey Jett in its Global Transportation Group. Huff, who is a partner, and Jett, who serves as an advisor, join the firm from King & Spalding’s Charlotte, North Carolina, offices where they focused on the railroad and aviation industry.

Sage-popovich (SPI) by name John Brattain vp of maintenance. Brattain, who spent 28 years in the U.S. Army, has more than 20 years of experience in quality assurance management and engineering, most recently serving as director of maintenance for IPS and previously working as a contract liaison with the Department of Defense . The IPS was also named Joel Brumm as a quality assurance analyst manager. Brumm previously served with the SPI as a student mechanic while earning his FAA airframe & power (A&P) license. Gustavo Perez-Hernandez joined SPI as an aviation analyst. Perez-Hernandez was recently a consultant at Jets Time and has also served as a consultant at Blackwolf and Associates. Except this, Alex Boatright was appointed associate of the sale of aviation parts. Boatright has a background in conducting aviation inventory audits.

StandardAero appointed Peter Wheatley vp and general manager of its helicopter business unit in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Wheatley has served with StandardAero for 17 years, most recently as director of engineering for the helicopter business unit, and has also served as director of sales operations for the airline and fleet division.

Air Partners appointed Andi Balser vp of supplier relationships. Balser brings more than 20 years of experience in services and operations to aviation clients in his new role, including spending 13 years with NetJets and also serving with Nexus Flight Operations Services, Hawker Beechcraft, Argus International and Jet Edge International .

Mind Group promoted Ken Hart to vp and the group group for transactions. Hart, who joined the company in 2020, previously spent six years with Hagerty Jet as CEO and three years with Welsch Aviation as an associate broker.

Ametek MRO promoted Andy Wheeler to the Divisional VP and the managing director. He succeeds Alan Harding, who has become deputy divider for Europe and Asia. Wheeler joined the company in 1980 and has held a number of roles over 40 years, including as operations director and most recently as commercial director.

Texas Aerospace Technologies appointed Brad Sutphin vp Sutphin joins the company with more than 16 years of aviation experience, most recently as Sales Director for DAC International.

Scott Sweet joined Heads Up Technologies as vp of sales and marketing. Sweet previously served as vice president of sales and marketing for Aerosonic Corporation and before that, was director of market development for Inmarsat.

FlightAware added Bruno Moreno AND Toby Tucker for his team in Europe and the Middle East. An aviation sales executive for the EMEA region, Moreno was previously a chief account manager for Cirium and has 16 years of aviation experience. A London-based senior sales executive, Tucker previously ran mobile crew applications for the SITA cabin crew.

Airspace range appointed Daniel Drew as director of facilities, procurement and administration. A former mayor and CEO for Middletown, Connecticut, Drew has more than 20 years of leadership and operations experience, most recently as director of business development for Cadence Aerospace.

Aviation Duncan appointed Matt McGinn a Bombardier service sales representative. A former structural aviation mechanic with the U.S. Navy, McGinn has served with Duncan since February 2014.

Greg Gancarz was appointed manager of Duncan Aviation satellite facilities in Sacramento and Hayward, California. In that role, he succeeds Bob Hazy, who will retire in June after a 21-year career with Duncan. Gancarz has spent 13 years with Duncan Aviation. West Star Aviation promoted Dan Sies to Falcon Maintenance Supervisor at his East Alton, Illinois facility. Sies has more than 20 years of experience in aviation, starting in the West Star Citation department and transferring to the Falcons in 2006, most recently as leader of AMT.

Awards and Honors

National Aeronautics Association (NAA) elected Erin Miller, autor i The Final Flight The Final War: My Grandmother, WASP and Arlington National Cemetery, for the Bruce Whitman Trophy of 2021. The honor was created in 2019 to recognize “të outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to aviation or airspace in the US, and who working with museums and other institutions have promoted an appreciation of students and the wider public for the sacrifices and legacy of members of the military. ”Miller, granddaughter of Women Air Force Pilot member Elaine Danforth Harmon, successfully launched a grassroots campaign to fight a decision of the U.S. Army to deny a request that her grandmother rest in Arlington National Cemetery (ANC), leading to a bill that was signed into law in January 2016 making WASP members eligible for the ANC. more than 100 living WASP members are eligible.Miller further used her books to educate others about WASP contributions during World War II.

Final Flights

Franois Chavatte, who co-founded European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) in 1977 and later served as president and chairman of the organization board, died June 24th.

“With Franois’ death, we lost one of the two founding fathers of the united European business aviation industry,” said EBAA President Juergen Wiese.

Chavatte began his aviation career in 1952 with the French Air Force as a reconnaissance and combat pilot, according to information from the EBAA and NBAA. After his service, he joined IBM and eventually ran the company’s flight operation from 1969 to 1993.

In March 1960, shortly after joining IBM, Chavatte copied an Aero Commander 680 from the US to France, marking the first transatlantic business aviation flight to land at Le Bourget Airport in Paris. Commander Aero became the first business aircraft to be stationed there, helping spark the growth of what has become one of the most prominent business aviation airports in Europe.

In 1977, he saw a need for advocacy on behalf of the emerging business aviation community in Europe and joined Frits Philips to establish the EBAA. Chavette was recognized as the first honorary member of the EBAA. He has also been praised for playing an integral role in establishing the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE).