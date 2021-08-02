F. Lee Bailey’s Enstrom Tenure Creative, Chaotic

On a quick winter day in 1979 in Menominee, Michigan, David Brandt stepped out of the Enstrom Helicopter hangar and looked up at the sky. “I was horrified,” recalled Brandt, then Enstrom’s vice president of engineering. Thousands of feet straight above him, F. Lee Bailey, the fiery trial lawyer, aviator and owner of the Enstrom Helicopter, was about to place the company’s only example of his new four-seater, 280L Hawk in a dive. in Vne. Money from Bailey’s high-profile legal practice was keeping Enstrom afloat, and the 280L was seen as the key to the company’s future success. If Bailey came into play, then the game was over. Brandt had hired a Navy test pilot to hit the Hawk, but Bailey insisted he personally put the plane on its steps as well. “He was our main suicide pilot,” Brandt said. Bailey pushed Hawk to his fastest speed and recovered the dive. “He was perfect,” Brandt said.

He was also cold. Brandt had neglected to wear the prototype with a heater, so pilots had to fly it in snowflakes, and the doors were sealed with thick green tape to avoid the cold that felt like -20 degrees F.

Originally backed by a group of investors in December 1970, Bailey had taken over responsibility for the sleeping Enstrom, which had been shut down by then-owner Purex Corporation for most of the year. He would continue to own 95 percent of the company. At first, Bailey had to dispel rumors that he had bought Enstrom to make a quick profit by turning it into a sale of parts and parts. Instead, Bailey revitalized it and by 1977 was producing 12 helicopters a month.

The Enstrom 280 Shark helicopter, designed by Gregory Fossella Associates, was named one of the best-designed products available in America by Fortune magazine.

Under his tenure, the company launched the popular 280 three-seater Shark helicopter, dramatically increased sales, built a worldwide distribution network, and brought in a talented team including Brandt, an MIT graduate who had worked at Boeing Vertol near Philadelphia. When a corporate recruiter approached Brandt for Enstrom, he was the chief technical engineer for the Boeing YUH-61, the unsuccessful competitor with Sikorsky for what would become the Black Hawk. “We were testing the flight to Long Island” when Bailey’s recruiter first approached Brandt. “I was ready to make a difference,” he said.

When Brandt arrived in Menominee he began working to fix problems with his only certified product, the F28, a three-seater piston that included cracked rotor shafts. “There were a lot of small problems that needed attention the first two years I was there,” Brandt said. Once they were resolved, Brandt’s team continued to work on an upgraded version of the F28 called the Falcon that was never completed, in favor of moving forward with the Hawk.

In September 1973 Enstrom opened an additional 34,000 square feet into the original factory which enabled the corporation to consolidate various departments that had previously been divided into four buildings throughout the Menominee.

Prior to joining Boston University School of Law in 1957, Bailey had been a Navy Corps transport pilot. (Bailey graduated first in his class with the highest school grade point average in history.) His legal practice achieved rapid success with a range of high-profile murder cases, including Albert DeSalvo (Boston Strangler) and Dr. Sam Sheppard. By the time he was 34, Bailey’s legal practice was national, he had his weekly TV interview show on the ABC network (“Good Company”), and he was flying with his Learjet.

In his 1977 book, an aviation solution entitled, Clear For Access, Bailey explained how he fell in love with helicopters a few years before leading the team to buy Enstrom, building a helicopter hangar at his home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, and initially flying with a Brantly. In his book, Bailey pointed out that helicopters were actually safer than aircraft with a fixed-wing engine in the event of an engine failure because an autopilot helicopter could land relatively faster and in more space. limited. To make it clear, Bailey said he routinely demonstrated authorizations for his passengers.

F. Lee Bailey

Bailey established his celebrity contacts in Enstrom sales, selling helicopters to A-lister pilots including engine driver Evel Knievel and Las Vegas music impresario Wayne Newton. Bailey “was a salesman,” recalls Ben Bunting, a polite Carolina who was Bailey’s business manager and de facto responsible for Enstrom’s day-to-day operations beginning in 1976.

“He was deeply involved in marketing,” Brandt said. “He did it all.” This included developing a controversial marketing brochure that featured an attractive woman in great negligence looking out of the bedroom window at an F28 that would descend to the lawn under the title, “Love Machine,” packed with copies suggestive ads that might have been torn directly from a men’s magazine: “When she’s waiting for you (and can’t wait to be with you), an Enstrom helicopter will pick you up faster. This leads to traffic congestion.” at speeds greater than 100 mph and you sit within walking distance of its door. And an Enstrom helicopter lets you stay a little longer. “Perhaps, not coincidentally, at the same time that he owned Enstrom, Bailey was together -publisher of a men’s magazine called “Gallery” that had very little to do with fine arts. He was also, at age 39, in his third marriage.

However, Bailey’s management style when it came to engineering was primarily to hire a talented team, steer them in the right direction and get out of the way, according to Brandt. “He was brilliant, amazing, he had a photographic mind. He could understand things so quickly. “While Bailey did not micromanage, he wanted to be kept informed of Enstrom ‘s critical developments in real time, even when he was in the courtroom. Accordingly, Enstrom’ s top executives were equipped with Pagers. a five- or ten-minute break in a trial, the site pages would shut down, and Enstrom managers were expected to call Bailey immediately to provide updates and answer questions.

But at the same time, Bailey was “very fair” with Enstrom employees, Bunting said, treating them like family. “He listened and made quick decisions.” To lure Brandt into the company, Bailey personally transported his new engineering chief’s wife, mother, mother-in-law, two Dobermans, and two cats from Philadelphia to Menominee in his Aero Commander. “Imagine piloting a plane for three hours with two Dobermans sitting right behind you,” Brandt laughed as he recalled the flight.

Enstrom had literally put down the Hawk development company, even though the personal helicopter market had evaporated in the face of the recession. Brandt and his team of 30 engineers had gone from launching the product to the first flight in just nine months. They had designed the new helicopter to be powered by a turbine or piston engine – the prototype had a piston – and had worked tirelessly over the Christmas holidays to make sure Hawk made his first flight by the New Year, 1978.

The money had been tight at Enstrom for years. Bailey had used the holder he received to protect media empire heiress Patricia Hearst on bank robbery charges to fill the December 1975 payroll, Brandt recalled. (Bailey gave an Enstrom San Francisco during the trial and would fly it around town during the trial break, telling it to a group of journalists who always seemed to be in retreat.)

When Bunting joined the company, he immediately noticed the financial difficulties, although he produced the record. “We expanded our line of credit,” he recalls, but even then sometimes that was not enough and Bunting would be sent to collect customer deposits so the company could make the payroll. On one occasion he returned to Menominee with 22 deposits.

Enstrom’s tight fiscal position was rooted in the employee ritual. Every day payment turned into a beer party in the hangar, Bunting said as they awaited Bailey’s arrival from Boston to his Aero Commander with the payroll on board. “We sat down and waited for the plane to arrive. It was fun,” Bunting said.

By all accounts, Bailey was a talented pilot, but inaccurate overnight approaches to the often snow-covered and dense Menominee runways could tax the cockpit skills of even the most skilled aviators. In one such case, Bailey plunged his Commander Aero into a snowy shore, damaging his nose. An Enstrom crew was sent to tow the plane to the hangar and work through the night repairing and repainting it “off the books,” according to Mike Stevens, an employee who witnessed the event.

But as Enstrom prepared to campaign in the Hawk at the International Helicopter Association Heli-Expo in February 1979, the company’s spirits grew. The helicopter was transported to the show and made 20 hours of customer demonstration flights there, collecting 62 orders. But it was too late. Enstrom was penniless and out of credit. “We came home and closed the doors,” Brandt said.

Prior to the closure, Brandt had created Enstrom Research and Development Associates (ERDA) to separate the company’s R&D costs from production costs in an effort to make Enstrom termination more attractive to lenders and investors. With Enstrom closed, he renamed that company, replacing the word Enstrom with “Engineering.” Brandt and Bunting ran ERDA for over 20 years. The company, transferred to an old boat factory in nearby Peshtigo, Wisconsin, was a pioneer in developing 16 g of dynamically certified aircraft seats for business aircraft and is now part of Collins Aerospace.

Enstrom would eventually be sold to a range of owners including a group of Saudi businessmen, inventor Dean Kamen and a Swiss investor. It is now owned by China Chongqing Helicopter Investment Corporation and is still based in Menominee.

Bailey would go on to high-profile cases including the OJ Simpson murder trial and the protracted and successful fight to restore the medical certificate of legendary air show performer Bob Hoover, a fight that would eventually lead to “Pilot’s” legislation Bill of Rights “. He represented the families of the victims in the Soviet crash of Korean Airlines Flight 007 and the bombing of Pan Am 103 and helped form the Syndicate of Professional Air Traffic Controllers. He continued to be involved in aviation through several aircraft modification programs for Aero and Pipers Commanders. He had recently moved to Georgia to be with one of his sons, Scott.

A few weeks before he died on June 3rdrd, Bailey called Bunting and asked him to send some pictures of Bailey to Enstrom with his wife at the time, Lynda Hart. Bunting found some and sent them along.

“He was always an aviation enthusiast,” said Brandt of Bailey. “He loved her more than the law.”